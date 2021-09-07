Your Paducah lifestyle news

(PADUCAH, KY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

With some districts using NTI days, west Kentucky school leaders discuss plans following Labor Day weekend WEST KENTUCKY — Some schools are opting for nontraditional instruction days as we see an increase in COVID-19 cases. Crittenden County Public Schools said seven to eight of the district’s staff members are either active COVID-19 cases or quarantined because of possible exposure. Paducah Public Schools says 1.5% of its... Read more

American Heart Association recognizes Baptist Health Paducah's stroke program Baptist Health Paducah earned three distinctions from the American Heart Association, recognizing the hospital’s stroke program. The hospital received the AHA’s Get With the Guidelines Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for meeting AHA’s and American Stroke Association’s national guidelines for stroke care. Gold recognizes consistent performances of at least 24 consecutive months, and Gold Plus Quality Awards are advanced levels of recognition that acknowledge hospitals for consistent compliance with AHA and ASA guidelines, according to the AHA website. Read more

Assistance available for expecting, new mothers Resources are available for pregnant women in the community who need financial support during their pregnancy and once the baby is born. Expecting mothers can apply for some government programs through the Purchase Area Health Department. Programs include WIC, which provides nutritional support to women, infants and children younger than 5. Read more

