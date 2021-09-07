Trending local sports in Coeur D'Alene

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

 6 days ago

(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) Coeur D'Alene-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Coeur D'Alene sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Sandpoint / cdapress.com

There was a time when Coeur d'Alene vs. Sandpoint — or Sandpoint vs. Coeur d'Alene, depending on which county you resided — was THE rivalry in high school sports in North Idaho. A few people have coached at both schools, including the legendary Carl S. "Cotton" Barlow. The schools had... Read more

Sandpoint / cdapress.com

SANDPOINT — Sandpoint and Coeur d'Alene, two longtime rivals who had not faced each other much on the football field in recent years, treated fans to a classic Friday night. After trailing 21-2 at the half, Sandpoint fought back and scored three touchdowns to take a 22-21 lead early in the fourth quarter. Read more

Sandpoint / bonnercountydailybee.com

SANDPOINT — Following Tuesday's dominant victory over Moscow, Sandpoint boys soccer was eager to get a chance at knocking off Coeur d'Alene on Thursday. Unfortunately, the Vikings had other plans, maintaining possession throughout the match, limiting the Bulldogs' chances and holding on for a 2-0 Inland Empire League victory at War Memorial Field. Read more

Coeur D'Alene / bonnercountydailybee.com

COEUR d'ALENE — After a slow start, Sandpoint girls soccer found its way and secured a commanding 3-0 Inland Empire League victory at Coeur d'Alene on Thursday. The Bulldogs remain undefeated on the season. Head coach Conor Baranski said the Vikings controlled the opening 10 minutes of the match, but... Read more

