Trending local sports in Coeur D'Alene

Gridiron Guesses: Coeur d'Alene braces for upset-minded Sandpoint There was a time when Coeur d'Alene vs. Sandpoint — or Sandpoint vs. Coeur d'Alene, depending on which county you resided — was THE rivalry in high school sports in North Idaho. A few people have coached at both schools, including the legendary Carl S. "Cotton" Barlow. The schools had...

Coeur d'Alene holds off Sandpoint in thriller SANDPOINT — Sandpoint and Coeur d'Alene, two longtime rivals who had not faced each other much on the football field in recent years, treated fans to a classic Friday night. After trailing 21-2 at the half, Sandpoint fought back and scored three touchdowns to take a 22-21 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Sandpoint boys soccer struggles in loss to Coeur d'Alene SANDPOINT — Following Tuesday's dominant victory over Moscow, Sandpoint boys soccer was eager to get a chance at knocking off Coeur d'Alene on Thursday. Unfortunately, the Vikings had other plans, maintaining possession throughout the match, limiting the Bulldogs' chances and holding on for a 2-0 Inland Empire League victory at War Memorial Field.

