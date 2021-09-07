Trending local sports in Coeur D'Alene
Gridiron Guesses: Coeur d'Alene braces for upset-minded Sandpoint
There was a time when Coeur d'Alene vs. Sandpoint — or Sandpoint vs. Coeur d'Alene, depending on which county you resided — was THE rivalry in high school sports in North Idaho. A few people have coached at both schools, including the legendary Carl S. "Cotton" Barlow. The schools had... Read more
Coeur d'Alene holds off Sandpoint in thriller
SANDPOINT — Sandpoint and Coeur d'Alene, two longtime rivals who had not faced each other much on the football field in recent years, treated fans to a classic Friday night. After trailing 21-2 at the half, Sandpoint fought back and scored three touchdowns to take a 22-21 lead early in the fourth quarter. Read more
Sandpoint boys soccer struggles in loss to Coeur d'Alene
SANDPOINT — Following Tuesday's dominant victory over Moscow, Sandpoint boys soccer was eager to get a chance at knocking off Coeur d'Alene on Thursday. Unfortunately, the Vikings had other plans, maintaining possession throughout the match, limiting the Bulldogs' chances and holding on for a 2-0 Inland Empire League victory at War Memorial Field. Read more
Bulldogs grab shutout victory at Coeur d'Alene
COEUR d'ALENE — After a slow start, Sandpoint girls soccer found its way and secured a commanding 3-0 Inland Empire League victory at Coeur d'Alene on Thursday. The Bulldogs remain undefeated on the season. Head coach Conor Baranski said the Vikings controlled the opening 10 minutes of the match, but... Read more
