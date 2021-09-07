Trending local sports in Enid

(ENID, OK) Enid sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Enid's defense leads the way in 6-0 win over Ponca City Enid’s defense came away with a pair of goal-line stands to pull out a 6-0 win over Ponca City on Saturday, Sept. 4 in its home opener. Despite facing a speedy Wildcat backfield, the Plainsmen were able to limit their big plays and came up big on several short yardage plays to come away with the win. The Wildcats had the ball inside the Enid 2-yard line twice, but were stuffed both times by a defensive line that was over-powering Ponca City’s front five. Read more

Confident Plainsmen enter home opener looking to improve to 2-0 ENID, Okla. — The Plainsmen are looking to make it two straight 2-0 starts to the season on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, when they host Ponca City at 7 p.m. It will be Enid’s home opener, and the 101st meeting between the two schools. Enid currently holds a 56-33-6 lead in the series and is coming off a 19-17 win last season. The Plainsmen took control of the game early on, but penalties and other miscues allowed the Wildcats to hang in the game late. Read more

Ron White and more in What's 2 Do in Enid, area Sept. 3-9 *NOTE: September First Friday will be held on the second Friday of the month due to Labor Day Weekend. 2Extreme Monster Truck Series, 1-3 p.m., Enid Speedway, 302 E. Oxford. Gates open at 11 a.m., with VIP pit party 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and general admission pit party 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a $5 pit party pass purchase. General admission tickets ages 13 and up are $25; one child admission free with one adult admission. For more information, go to https://www.2xtremeracingseries.com/enid2021. Read more

