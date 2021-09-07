CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Zanesville

Zanesville News Flash
 6 days ago

(ZANESVILLE, OH) Zanesville-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Zanesville sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Muskingum County / whiznews.com

Muskingum University Muskies Dominate First Game of Season

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- College football is back and the Fighting Muskies came out and fought hard Saturday. The Muskingum University Muskies hosted the Waynesburg Yellow Jackets Saturday afternoon at Zanesville High School for both teams first game of the season. The Muskies came out strong in the first quarter. Julio... Read more

hopefully they can keep it going because they have not had a good season since Al Christopher was the coach and that man was a great coach

Zanesville / whiznews.com

Orthopaedics Associates of Zanesville Congratulate Players of the Game

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Orthopaedics Associates of Zanesville is sponsoring WHIZ’s Player of the Game spotlight each week, and this week one of the three featured local footballers is Jalen Goins-Chandler of Tri Valley. He is #3 for the Tri Valley Scotties. He’s a junior defensive back wide receiver and the... Read more

Muskingum County / whiznews.com

West Muskingum-Shroder game canceled due to Covid-19

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The West Muskingum football team was hoping to start the season 3-0. However, their game Saturday in Cincinnati with Shroder High School has been canceled due Covid-19 problems in the Jaguars programs. West Muskingum is searching to find a replacement week three opponent. Read more

Cincinnati / whiznews.com

West M Gets New Opponent

It’s been an up and down day for the West Muskingum Tornados. Friday afternoon they saw their Saturday afternoon game with Shroder in Cincinnati cancelled due to Covid-19. That left them searching for a new opponent for this weekend and now they have one. The Tornados will now kick off with Wahama High School in Mason, West Virginia at 12:00pm Saturday. Read more

Zanesville News Flash

With Zanesville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

