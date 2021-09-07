CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsport, PA

Trending local sports in Williamsport

Williamsport News Watch
Williamsport News Watch
 6 days ago

(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Williamsport area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Williamsport sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Williamsport / sungazette.com

Central Mountain tennis tops Williamsport 4-1

Central Mountain tennis tops Williamsport 4-1

Claire Long had a productive discussion through the fence with Central Mountain girls tennis coach Pete Wert. After Long took her first singles set over Williamsport’s Ally McCann, 6-2, McCann battled back and took the second set, 6-4. With the Millionaires already closing the gap in team score after initially... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Williamsport / sungazette.com

Golf tip of the week: Push the elbows, knees toward each other

Golf tip of the week: Push the elbows, knees toward each other

A good way to improve your ball striking is to push the elbows and knees toward each other. The elbows should remain the same distance apart throughout the swing, the elbows aids in maintaining the swing plane arc. When the elbows separate, the golf shaft will get too flat or... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Lycoming County / sungazette.com

Lycoming looks to re-establish itself after missed 2020 season

Lycoming looks to re-establish itself after missed 2020 season

After just one spring exhibition game in 2020 — a 31-7 win over Misericordia — Lycoming football is ready for a full season once again. Forty-six first-year athletes reported to the first practice on Aug. 12. Ten defensive linemen, nine offensive linemen and one tight end in this year’s recruiting class will give the Warriors 20 new players in the trenches. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Hazleton / timesleader.com

H.S. Football: Hazleton Area, Williamsport lose to tough Class 6A opponents

H.S. Football: Hazleton Area, Williamsport lose to tough Class 6A opponents

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. It was always going to be a challenging start to the season for Hazleton Area, facing Wyoming Valley Conference standout Wyoming Area and Class 6A power Harrisburg. Two weeks in, it’s been even tougher than expected. Friday night’s game pitting the... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamsport, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Williamsport, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
Williamsport News Watch

Williamsport News Watch

Williamsport, PA
136
Followers
219
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Williamsport News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy