CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwood, SC

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Greenwood

Greenwood Post
Greenwood Post
 6 days ago

(GREENWOOD, SC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Greenwood, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Greenwood area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
South Carolina / foxnews.com

South Carolina alligator attack on woman ends after neighbor whacks creature with shovel

South Carolina alligator attack on woman ends after neighbor whacks creature with shovel

A South Carolina woman was rescued by a neighbor Thursday morning during a violent alligator attack in the state, authorities said. The woman was walking her dog around a Hilton Head Plantation lagoon after 8 a.m. when she was bit by an eight-foot-long alligator, according to a news release from the Town of Hilton Head Island Municipal Government. Read more

Comments
avatar

One time I was in Florida, doing a engineering inspection. It was adjacent to a lake. I look into the water and said to my co-worker look little baby alligators. He said, let's go, the mother can't be far behind!!

19 likes 1 dislike 2 replies

avatar

Bait. Like dangling worms in front of a fish, she strolls her dog around a lagoon.

16 likes 2 dislikes 1 reply

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
South Carolina / wltx.com

South Carolina leads the nation in COVID-19 infections

South Carolina leads the nation in COVID-19 infections

Dr. Wendell James with Prisma Health says COVID cases across the state are hitting numbers never seen before. Read more

Comments
avatar

I’m not denying Covid isn’t real because I work in healthcare and have seen it 1st hand. However I know Covid gets put on a lot of death certificates even when a patient has terminal cancer or was already on hospice. I know the number of cases are high but I do feel the numbers are not truly accurate

84 likes 10 dislikes 41 replies

avatar

My 16 month old grandson got sick very quick yesterday. fever 101.2. positive test, his Dad is positive, my daughter still waiting on results. We are absolutely petrified. My mother in law died from it, my stepbrother died, cousin and husband on ventilator with 8 and 10 yr. old son's who brought it home from school. I am vaccinated, the only one of those mentioned. GET THE FRICKIN VACCINE PLEASE!!!!!!!!!!!

37 likes 6 dislikes 12 replies

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
North Carolina / onlyinyourstate.com

A Mysterious Woodland Trail In North Carolina Will Take You To The Original Rattlesnake Lodge Ruins

A Mysterious Woodland Trail In North Carolina Will Take You To The Original Rattlesnake Lodge Ruins

North Carolina is home to quite a number of ghost towns found deep in the woods and only accessible by way of a trail cut through the forest. One of the most fascinating ruins you’ll encounter trail side in the Tar Heel State is that of the old Rattlesnake Lodge, near Weaverville and Bull Gap. […] The post A Mysterious Woodland Trail In North Carolina Will Take You To The Original Rattlesnake Lodge Ruins appeared first on Only In Your State. Read more

Comments
avatar

I would love to see this place, walk around the property and step back in time

5 likes

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Georgia / wsbtv.com

Northeast Georgia hospital tells patients they could end up in hallways

Northeast Georgia hospital tells patients they could end up in hallways

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The rush of patients in hospital emergency rooms and critical care departments is taking a toll on workers, facilities and patients seeking care for illness or injuries whether they are COVID-19 related or not. Last week, Channel 2 Action News reported on up to seven hour... Read more

Comments
avatar

had non emergency surgeries at both these hospitals this week no waiting ,no problem parking plenty of beds available plenty of help doctors nurses register people greeters techs plenty of help absolutely no overflow

11 likes 4 dislikes 7 replies

avatar

The article is about one hosp and not 2. You are apparently... hmmm, "confused" from having 2 non emergency surgeries in one week. That is rather rare under any circumstance. My niece works there, and the hosp is in dire straits- as are many others- from the unvaccinated.

3 likes 2 replies

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwood, SC
Government
City
Greenwood, SC
Greenwood, SC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greenwood Post

Greenwood Post

Greenwood, SC
181
Followers
212
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenwood Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy