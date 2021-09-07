What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Greenwood

(GREENWOOD, SC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Greenwood, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Greenwood area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

South Carolina alligator attack on woman ends after neighbor whacks creature with shovel A South Carolina woman was rescued by a neighbor Thursday morning during a violent alligator attack in the state, authorities said. The woman was walking her dog around a Hilton Head Plantation lagoon after 8 a.m. when she was bit by an eight-foot-long alligator, according to a news release from the Town of Hilton Head Island Municipal Government. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

South Carolina leads the nation in COVID-19 infections Dr. Wendell James with Prisma Health says COVID cases across the state are hitting numbers never seen before. Read more

TOP VIEWED

A Mysterious Woodland Trail In North Carolina Will Take You To The Original Rattlesnake Lodge Ruins North Carolina is home to quite a number of ghost towns found deep in the woods and only accessible by way of a trail cut through the forest. One of the most fascinating ruins you’ll encounter trail side in the Tar Heel State is that of the old Rattlesnake Lodge, near Weaverville and Bull Gap. […] The post A Mysterious Woodland Trail In North Carolina Will Take You To The Original Rattlesnake Lodge Ruins appeared first on Only In Your State. Read more

LATEST NEWS