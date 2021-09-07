CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, TN

Trending lifestyle headlines in Columbia

Columbia Digest
Columbia Digest
 6 days ago

(COLUMBIA, TN) Life in Columbia has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Columbia / fox17.com

Maury Regional on track to break its record for COVID hospitalizations, chief says

Maury Regional on track to break its record for COVID hospitalizations, chief says

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Maury Regional Health is on track to break its prior record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Martin Chaney tells FOX 17 News. Maury Regional's current COVID-19 inpatient record of 102 was set on December 28, 2020. Thursday, MRH was just shy of that record... Read more

Comments
avatar

stop trying to push them da.. shots on people. even the ones with the shots are still getting it and dying. shut Columbia down and schools people are to stuiped to do the right thing. a mask is better than a ventilator.wake up people. now the fair is going on to make it worse thanks to our officials

1 like

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Maury County / columbiadailyherald.com

More than 300 students test positive for COVID-19 in Maury County schools

More than 300 students test positive for COVID-19 in Maury County schools

The total number of students thought to have COVID-19 has grown by more than 30 at Maury County Public Schools, according to data released by the school district on Friday. A month into the 2021-22 academic year, a total of 325 students tested positive for the virus according a weekly report, released before the start of the Labor Day holiday. Read more

Comments
avatar

yes and my great grandson from Howell elementary was one of them. He got it from school and they continued on like there was nothing going on. wake up.Maury county

3 likes 1 reply

avatar

Just because you test positive does not mean you will get sick!! Lord! Stop this madness

1 like

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Maury County / columbiadailyherald.com

Maury Regional’s COVID-19 hospitalizations on track to surpass previous peak

Maury Regional’s COVID-19 hospitalizations on track to surpass previous peak

As COVID-19 continues to spread through Southern Middle Tennessee, Maury Regional Health said it is on a clear trajectory to surpass its prior highest number of inpatients with the virus. As of Friday, Maury Regional was treating 100 inpatients with COVID-19 with a total of 32 being cared for in... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Spring Hill / williamsonherald.com

Fundraiser created to send local family to Disney World

Fundraiser created to send local family to Disney World

The Joy Mission, a nonprofit organization that aims to bring moments of joy to children who have suffered the loss of a parent, recently announced a fundraiser to surprise the family of the late Stephen “Kyle” Anderson with a trip to Walt Disney World this Christmas. Anderson, a Spring Hill... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, TN
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Columbia, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disclaimer
Columbia Digest

Columbia Digest

Columbia, TN
93
Followers
224
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbia Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy