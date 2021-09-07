Trending lifestyle headlines in Columbia
Maury Regional on track to break its record for COVID hospitalizations, chief says
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Maury Regional Health is on track to break its prior record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Martin Chaney tells FOX 17 News. Maury Regional's current COVID-19 inpatient record of 102 was set on December 28, 2020. Thursday, MRH was just shy of that record... Read more
stop trying to push them da.. shots on people. even the ones with the shots are still getting it and dying. shut Columbia down and schools people are to stuiped to do the right thing. a mask is better than a ventilator.wake up people. now the fair is going on to make it worse thanks to our officials
1 like
More than 300 students test positive for COVID-19 in Maury County schools
The total number of students thought to have COVID-19 has grown by more than 30 at Maury County Public Schools, according to data released by the school district on Friday. A month into the 2021-22 academic year, a total of 325 students tested positive for the virus according a weekly report, released before the start of the Labor Day holiday. Read more
yes and my great grandson from Howell elementary was one of them. He got it from school and they continued on like there was nothing going on. wake up.Maury county
3 likes 1 reply
Just because you test positive does not mean you will get sick!! Lord! Stop this madness
1 like
Maury Regional’s COVID-19 hospitalizations on track to surpass previous peak
As COVID-19 continues to spread through Southern Middle Tennessee, Maury Regional Health said it is on a clear trajectory to surpass its prior highest number of inpatients with the virus. As of Friday, Maury Regional was treating 100 inpatients with COVID-19 with a total of 32 being cared for in... Read more
Fundraiser created to send local family to Disney World
The Joy Mission, a nonprofit organization that aims to bring moments of joy to children who have suffered the loss of a parent, recently announced a fundraiser to surprise the family of the late Stephen “Kyle” Anderson with a trip to Walt Disney World this Christmas. Anderson, a Spring Hill... Read more