What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Statesboro

Shenanigans reopens 10+ days after cocaine arrests
A line of students ran out the door of Shenanigans Wednesday night, their first time reopening since police arrested three staff members suspected of selling cocaine over a week ago. “I’m so happy that they got to stay open,” said Georgia Southern student Eva Bueller. “I’ve been coming here for... Read more
Bulloch County COVID hospitalizations higher than height of pandemic last year
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — COVID-19 cases have been skyrocketing in Bulloch County in the past three weeks with nearly 1,500 positive cases and more hospitalizations than during the height of the pandemic last year. Up to a dozen people have died in the recent surge. “We’re currently treating 67 patients... Read more
GSU offering incentives to students to get vaccinated
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University students can get money in their accounts for getting vaccinated. The university is offering incentives for them to get the shot. Students can put $50 in their campus account by getting vaccinated here. If they get vaccinated during this month, they’re in the... Read more
Bulloch County Schools reports 1,235 COVID cases and 11,526 exposed to COVID in 5 weeks
Bulloch County Schools released their COVID numbers Sunday. The Bulloch County Schools system reported this past week, WEEK FIVE of school from August 29 through September 4, 118 COVID positive cases and 851 students and staff were exposed to COVID. They also reported 4 clusters identified. Mattie Lively has not reported at the time of this story. Read more