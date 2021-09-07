What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Statesboro

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

 6 days ago

(STATESBORO, GA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Statesboro, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Statesboro area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Statesboro / thegeorgeanne.com

A line of students ran out the door of Shenanigans Wednesday night, their first time reopening since police arrested three staff members suspected of selling cocaine over a week ago. “I’m so happy that they got to stay open,” said Georgia Southern student Eva Bueller. “I’ve been coming here for... Read more

Statesboro / wsav.com

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — COVID-19 cases have been skyrocketing in Bulloch County in the past three weeks with nearly 1,500 positive cases and more hospitalizations than during the height of the pandemic last year. Up to a dozen people have died in the recent surge. “We’re currently treating 67 patients... Read more

Statesboro / wtoc.com

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University students can get money in their accounts for getting vaccinated. The university is offering incentives for them to get the shot. Students can put $50 in their campus account by getting vaccinated here. If they get vaccinated during this month, they’re in the... Read more

they're having to pay people to get the jab, ask yourself how bad is the jab if they have to pay you to take it. please repent and God will heal our land

Statesboro / griceconnect.com

Bulloch County Schools released their COVID numbers Sunday. The Bulloch County Schools system reported this past week, WEEK FIVE of school from August 29 through September 4, 118 COVID positive cases and 851 students and staff were exposed to COVID. They also reported 4 clusters identified. Mattie Lively has not reported at the time of this story. Read more

