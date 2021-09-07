Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Wausau
Former Wausau doctor explains position after rally speech draws online attacks
Even his opponents who attack him, and are actively trying to do so publicly, acknowledge his impeccable reputation when it comes to his line of work: thoracic surgery. Dr. Fernando ‘Fritz’ Riveron, born in Cuba and now residing in Florida, practiced medicine in Wausau for many years, earning accolades and widespread respect for his work at Aspirus. He prides himself for his “nuanced” approaches to medical challenges, including Covid-19, and emphasizing cost-benefits analysis while weighing options for any treatment. Read more
I got as far as Aspirus Network, that explains it All. Aspirus clinics are absolutely horrible
Dr. Fritz saved many, many patients from an early death in his long career as heart surgeon, mine being one. He is talented beyond words & doesn't need to be compared to a disgruntled so- called politician. The thrust of his appearance was to encourage people to make an informed decision whether or not the vax is appropriate in their circumstances & should not be driving Americans apart.
Crossing guards keeping children safe as they head into school
TONIGHT at 10: How school districts plan to handle positive COVID cases. Shortage of bus drivers in Wausau could impact after school activities. Certification to become a school bus driver takes about a month. Drew Sutherland Explores the Timberwolf Suites at Northcentral Technical College (9/2/21) Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show... Read more
Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art to host opening reception for new exhibit
WAUSAU – “Painting the Figure Now 2021” is now on exhibit at the Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art, 309 McClellan St. An opening reception will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 2. This free, international exhibit of figurative paintings will be on display through Oct. 30. Read more
Wastewater testing reflects COVID-19 spike in Marathon County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thanks to testing wastewater, Marathon County health officials can predict and track COVID-19 cases and predict coming trends. Wausau Water Works has been testing samples since last September, looking to detect SARS-CoV2, which causes the COVID-19 virus. This can be detected in DNA through feces, similar to that of getting a COVID test or collecting DNA through blowing one’s nose. Read more