Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Wausau

(WAUSAU, WI) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Wausau area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Former Wausau doctor explains position after rally speech draws online attacks Even his opponents who attack him, and are actively trying to do so publicly, acknowledge his impeccable reputation when it comes to his line of work: thoracic surgery. Dr. Fernando ‘Fritz’ Riveron, born in Cuba and now residing in Florida, practiced medicine in Wausau for many years, earning accolades and widespread respect for his work at Aspirus. He prides himself for his “nuanced” approaches to medical challenges, including Covid-19, and emphasizing cost-benefits analysis while weighing options for any treatment. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Crossing guards keeping children safe as they head into school TONIGHT at 10: How school districts plan to handle positive COVID cases. Shortage of bus drivers in Wausau could impact after school activities. Certification to become a school bus driver takes about a month. Drew Sutherland Explores the Timberwolf Suites at Northcentral Technical College (9/2/21) Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art to host opening reception for new exhibit WAUSAU – “Painting the Figure Now 2021” is now on exhibit at the Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art, 309 McClellan St. An opening reception will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 2. This free, international exhibit of figurative paintings will be on display through Oct. 30. Read more

LATEST NEWS