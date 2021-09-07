The lineup: Sports news in Stillwater

(STILLWATER, OK) Stillwater sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

OSU football 2021 season preview: What to know about the Cowboys' schedule, roster and more The Oklahoma State Cowboys open the 2021 college football season on Saturday night in Stillwater against coach Bobby Petrino and Missouri State. Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 OSU football team, all in one nice convenient place. 2021 Oklahoma State football schedule. What's the best-case and worst-case... Read more

Oklahoma State football: Five takeaways from Cowboys' 23-16 win vs. Missouri State STILLWATER — Oklahoma State let Missouri State hang around, with the Cowboys ultimately defending plays in their end zone twice in the final three minutes before coming out on top with a 23-16 victory over their Football Championship Subdivision opponent in the season opener Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium. Read more

'Gonna be a fun gig': Brandon Weeden excited to start broadcast career with OSU game STILLWATER — Brandon Weeden feels the game-week butterflies and he craves the reps. Live action, with pads cracking and linemen blocking and footballs zipping down the field. His playing days are well behind him, but Weeden — the former Oklahoma State and NFL quarterback — is making his return to... Read more

