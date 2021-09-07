Auburn sports digest: Top stories today

(AUBURN, AL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Auburn area.

Downtown stores see business rush ahead of first home game Auburn Art on North College Street ahead of the football game against Akron on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Storefronts on College Street in downtown Auburn say they expect this football season to bring robust sales back with full attendance in Jordan-Hare Stadium, more students back on campus and the reappearance of tailgaters. Some stores said they were already seeing this weekend's influx of visitors for tonight's first home game against Akron as early as Thursday. Read more

Pregame Blitz video: Auburn vs. Akron AUBURN, Alabama — It's almost time for kickoff on the Plains. Auburn begins its 2021 campaign — and the Bryan Harsin regime — at 6 p.m. CST against Akron inside Jordan-Hare Stadium (ESPN+). The Tigers are 37-point favorites, per VegasInsider.com. In this week's Pregame Blitz, Nathan King and Jason Caldwell... Read more

Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl in attendance for Gus Malzahn's first game at UCF Gus Malzahn may be at UCF, but he still has a good friend in former co-worker and Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl. The Tigers basketball coach was in Orlando on Thursday, according to 247Sports, to support Malzahn in his first game at Central Florida, a challenging opening contest against Boise State. (Side note: Boise State is, of course, the previous employer of current Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin.) Read more

