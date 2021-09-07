CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn sports digest: Top stories today

 6 days ago

(AUBURN, AL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Auburn area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Auburn sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Auburn / theplainsman.com

Downtown stores see business rush ahead of first home game

Auburn Art on North College Street ahead of the football game against Akron on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Storefronts on College Street in downtown Auburn say they expect this football season to bring robust sales back with full attendance in Jordan-Hare Stadium, more students back on campus and the reappearance of tailgaters. Some stores said they were already seeing this weekend's influx of visitors for tonight's first home game against Akron as early as Thursday. Read more

Auburn / 247sports.com

Pregame Blitz video: Auburn vs. Akron

AUBURN, Alabama — It's almost time for kickoff on the Plains. Auburn begins its 2021 campaign — and the Bryan Harsin regime — at 6 p.m. CST against Akron inside Jordan-Hare Stadium (ESPN+). The Tigers are 37-point favorites, per VegasInsider.com. In this week's Pregame Blitz, Nathan King and Jason Caldwell... Read more

Auburn / montgomeryadvertiser.com

Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl in attendance for Gus Malzahn's first game at UCF

Gus Malzahn may be at UCF, but he still has a good friend in former co-worker and Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl. The Tigers basketball coach was in Orlando on Thursday, according to 247Sports, to support Malzahn in his first game at Central Florida, a challenging opening contest against Boise State. (Side note: Boise State is, of course, the previous employer of current Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin.) Read more

Auburn / flywareagle.com

Auburn football fans empathize with UCF fans during Gus Malzahn’s debut

The Gus Malzahn era is over for Auburn football. Bryan Harsin has been on the Plains for eight months and has been building anticipation for his debut on the Plains. Biding their time until September 4, Tiger fans tuned in to Malzahn’s first game in Orlando, and were unsurprised by what they saw. Read more

With Auburn News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

