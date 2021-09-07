CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plymouth, MA

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Plymouth

Plymouth News Alert
Plymouth News Alert
 6 days ago

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Life in Plymouth has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Massachusetts / whdh.com

Plymouth man plans to buy house, car after winning $1M prize on scratch ticket given as gift

Plymouth man plans to buy house, car after winning $1M prize on scratch ticket given as gift

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Frederick Larossa of Plymouth has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game, having received the ticket as a gift. The grand prize on this $30 ticket is a $1,000,000 cash prize (before taxes). Larossa plans to purchase a... Read more

Comments
avatar

I hope he's going to give some to the person who gave it to him.

3 likes 4 replies

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Plymouth / fun107.com

Juvenile Coyote Rescued in Plymouth From Mysterious Plastic Container

Juvenile Coyote Rescued in Plymouth From Mysterious Plastic Container

You've heard about the dangers of plastic bags and plastic straws to wildlife, but what about plastic containers? A poor young coyote became trapped in trash recently, but luckily animal lovers in Plymouth came to his rescue. The Plymouth Animal Shelter posted photos of the coyote rescue recently, sharing how this trapped coyote came to be found. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Plymouth / youtube.com

Plymouth holds pandemic-delayed 400th anniversary celebration on Labor Day weekend

Plymouth holds pandemic-delayed 400th anniversary celebration on Labor Day weekend

The town had to cancel all of last year's festivities due to COVID-19, and it came at a big cost. But, thankfully, a beautiful holiday weekend gave them a chance to celebrate. Subscribe to WCVB on YouTube now for more: http://bit.ly/1e8lAMZ Get more Boston news: http://www.wcvb.com Like us: https://www.facebook.com/wcvb5 Follow us: https://twitter.com/WCVB Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wcvb5/ Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Plymouth / wickedlocal.com

Plymouth Public Schools lunch menus: Sept. 6-10

Plymouth Public Schools lunch menus: Sept. 6-10

Tuesday, Sept. 7: Hamburger or cheeseburger on a whole wheat roll with lettuce and tomato, pickles, oven baked fries, assorted fruits. Wednesday, Sept. 8: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, carrot sticks, assorted fruit. Thursday, Sept. 9: Pizza with assorted toppings, golden corn, assorted fruits. Friday, Ssept. 10: Mozzarella bread sticks... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plymouth, MA
Lifestyle
City
Plymouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ma Rrb Life
Plymouth News Alert

Plymouth News Alert

Plymouth, MA
64
Followers
223
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Plymouth News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy