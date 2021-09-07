What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Plymouth

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Life in Plymouth has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Plymouth man plans to buy house, car after winning $1M prize on scratch ticket given as gift PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Frederick Larossa of Plymouth has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game, having received the ticket as a gift. The grand prize on this $30 ticket is a $1,000,000 cash prize (before taxes). Larossa plans to purchase a... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Juvenile Coyote Rescued in Plymouth From Mysterious Plastic Container You've heard about the dangers of plastic bags and plastic straws to wildlife, but what about plastic containers? A poor young coyote became trapped in trash recently, but luckily animal lovers in Plymouth came to his rescue. The Plymouth Animal Shelter posted photos of the coyote rescue recently, sharing how this trapped coyote came to be found. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Plymouth holds pandemic-delayed 400th anniversary celebration on Labor Day weekend The town had to cancel all of last year's festivities due to COVID-19, and it came at a big cost. But, thankfully, a beautiful holiday weekend gave them a chance to celebrate. Subscribe to WCVB on YouTube now for more: http://bit.ly/1e8lAMZ Get more Boston news: http://www.wcvb.com Like us: https://www.facebook.com/wcvb5 Follow us: https://twitter.com/WCVB Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wcvb5/ Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE