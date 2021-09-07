What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Plymouth
(PLYMOUTH, MA) Life in Plymouth has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Plymouth man plans to buy house, car after winning $1M prize on scratch ticket given as gift
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Frederick Larossa of Plymouth has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game, having received the ticket as a gift. The grand prize on this $30 ticket is a $1,000,000 cash prize (before taxes). Larossa plans to purchase a... Read more
I hope he's going to give some to the person who gave it to him.
3 likes 4 replies
Juvenile Coyote Rescued in Plymouth From Mysterious Plastic Container
You've heard about the dangers of plastic bags and plastic straws to wildlife, but what about plastic containers? A poor young coyote became trapped in trash recently, but luckily animal lovers in Plymouth came to his rescue. The Plymouth Animal Shelter posted photos of the coyote rescue recently, sharing how this trapped coyote came to be found. Read more
Plymouth holds pandemic-delayed 400th anniversary celebration on Labor Day weekend
The town had to cancel all of last year's festivities due to COVID-19, and it came at a big cost. But, thankfully, a beautiful holiday weekend gave them a chance to celebrate. Subscribe to WCVB on YouTube now for more: http://bit.ly/1e8lAMZ Get more Boston news: http://www.wcvb.com Like us: https://www.facebook.com/wcvb5 Follow us: https://twitter.com/WCVB Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wcvb5/ Read more
Plymouth Public Schools lunch menus: Sept. 6-10
Tuesday, Sept. 7: Hamburger or cheeseburger on a whole wheat roll with lettuce and tomato, pickles, oven baked fries, assorted fruits. Wednesday, Sept. 8: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, carrot sticks, assorted fruit. Thursday, Sept. 9: Pizza with assorted toppings, golden corn, assorted fruits. Friday, Ssept. 10: Mozzarella bread sticks... Read more