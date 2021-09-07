CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

In ‘Brainscapes,’ Rebecca Schwarzlose Explores The ‘Mind-Bending’ Maps That Shape Our Perceptions

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour brain contains maps. This is not nearly the same thing as saying your brain can be mapped — although scientists continue to work on just that. No, your brain actually has maps, spatial representations that help it make sense of your body and your surroundings. If you stub your...

edsurge.com

What the Maps in Our Brain Tell Us About the Learning Process

If the billions of neurons in the human brain weren’t well organized, they could easily fill an area the size of, say, the Epcot center dome. To fit into the more portable dome of a human head, those neurons are instead organized so that brain regions are carefully mapped to things like vision and hearing. And understanding those maps can be a key to better understanding how the mind—and how learning—works.
MENTAL HEALTH
stlpublicradio.org

Tuesday: Rebecca Schwarzlose On What We Can Learn From Brain Maps

Your brain contains maps. This is not nearly the same thing as saying your brain can be mapped — although scientists continue to work on just that. No, your brain actually has maps, spatial representations that help it make sense of your body and your surroundings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ScienceAlert

Scientists Put Flies in 'Virtual Reality' to Explore How Vision Shapes Motion

It's obvious that the information coming through our eyes is a fundamental way in which we navigate the world, but what's less clear is exactly how this visual data is processed in the brain to stop us walking into walls and off the edges of cliffs. A new study looking at the behavior of fruit flies (Drosophila melanogaster) in a 'virtual reality' setting offers up some clues – and it seems that conventional scientific wisdom on how vision and movement intertwine might be wrong. The new experiments show that vision was used to prevent the flies from going off their intended course...
SCIENCE
stlpublicradio.org

Monday: For Kate Yannon, Music Is ‘Good Karma’

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Kara Yannon started her songwriting journey as a kid, an attempt to deal with her emotions. “From a young age, I started writing...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Remembering 9/11, And Its Impact On St. Louis

Twenty years later, the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and the response to the attack still define America in many ways — and continue to shape the world far beyond U.S. borders. On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we heard from community members as they shared reflections on 9/11.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Missouri Cave Containing Ancient Pictographs To Be Auctioned Off To Highest Bidder

A vintage pool table, dollhouse miniatures, Chinese snuff bottles — as of this writing, the colorful banner on St. Louis-based Selkirk Auctioneers & Appraisers’ website displays an assortment of pieces up for grabs. But one slide in the digital series stands out: “Picture Cave & 43 Acres,” it reads, featuring an image of ancient indigenous rock art.
MISSOURI STATE
makeuseof.com

9 Tips to Use to Create Professional Mind Maps

Mind mapping has come a long way through evolution to become a mainstream technique for information organization, memorization, and brainstorming. Nowadays, you can create mind maps using online platforms for free. While investing time and effort to visualize your ideas, make sure you follow the standard approach. Here are some...
MENTAL HEALTH
makeuseof.com

10 Ways to Use Mind Mapping Technique for Exponential Productivity

If you're looking to be more productive, using the mind mapping technique is a beneficial idea. It’s a convenient and popular practice to enhance productivity, organization, and time management. Whether it's planning, learning, brainstorming, or visualization, this method can always come in handy. Here are some ways to use mind...
MENTAL HEALTH
stlpublicradio.org

Playing Live Music 'Is Like Therapy,' Says Pianist Dave Grelle

This weekend, soul-jazz pianist Dave Grelle will take the stage at Music at the Intersection. He told St. Louis on the Air that he’s thrilled to play alongside many of his favorite local musicians. With his band Dave Grelle’s Playadors, Grelle made his return to in-person gigs in May. They...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Friday: Remembering 9/11 With Fire Chief Jenkerson And Community Members

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Twenty years later, the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and the response to the attack still define America in many ways — and continue to shape the world far beyond U.S. borders.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Mensi Project Gets Boost In Efforts To Address Period Poverty On Campus

One in 10 college students say they struggle to afford menstrual products each month, with 14.2% saying they've experienced that difficulty over the course of the past year. That’s according to a study published in the BMC Women's Health medical journal earlier this year. On Aug. 5, Illinois Gov. J.B....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
