Farmington sports lineup: What’s trending

Top-ranked Scorpions on the road to face Highland; Broncos in search of first win of season
FARMINGTON — Week three of the New Mexico prep football season finds some intriguing matchups, with Aztec heading north of the border to face Durango, while top-ranked Farmington visits Highland and Piedra Vista hosts an Atrisco Heritage team that has yet to play a game this season. Meantime, Navajo Prep... Read more
Santa Fe's Sanchez has strong showing at San Juan Open
Santa Fe’s Marty Sanchez finished tied for 17th at this year’s San Juan Open, one of New Mexico’s top golf tournaments played annually at the San Juan Country Club in Farmington. A St. Michael’s graduate who splits his time between the Phoenix suburbs and Northern New Mexico, Sanchez blistered the... Read more
PV girls soccer team picks up a big win on the road over Bobcats
FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista's girls soccer team earned a hard-fought win on the road over Bloomfield while the Farmington Scorpions boys soccer team blanked Kirtland Central. Farmington High volleyball remains unbeaten after a tough victory over Durango. Here's a look back at Thursday's high school sports action. Girls soccer. PIEDRA... Read more
Demons roll over Aztec while Farmington remains unbeaten
DURANGO — It didn't take long during Friday night at Durango High School to see which team was likely going to win between the host Demons and the visiting Aztec Tigers. Before the halfway point of the first quarter, Demons running back Nate Messier had already scored twice and Zach Haber another time as Durango clobbered the Tigers 54-0 in a dominant performance from the defending Colorado Class 3A state champions. Read more
