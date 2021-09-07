CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in East Lansing

East Lansing Today
East Lansing Today
 6 days ago

(EAST LANSING, MI) East Lansing sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more East Lansing sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Michigan / spartanavenue.com

Michigan State Football: 3 bold predictions vs. Northwestern in opener

Michigan State Football: 3 bold predictions vs. Northwestern in opener

Excitement surrounding the start of Michigan State football’s 2021 season has been growing rapidly over the past month and on Friday night, fans will finally get to unleash all of their emotions as the Spartans travel to Evanston to face Northwestern. Last year’s matchup with Northwestern was a chance for... Read more

East Lansing / fox47news.com

Walker runs for 264 yards, 4 TDs as Spartans beat Wildcats

Walker runs for 264 yards, 4 TDs as Spartans beat Wildcats

Kenneth Walker III ran for a career-high 264 yards and a personal-best four touchdowns in an impressive debut with his new team, and Michigan State beat Northwestern 38-21 in the season opener on Friday night. Read more

Michigan / brewbound.com

Jolly Pumpkin of East Lansing is the Official Restaurant of Michigan's Offensive Linemen and Long Snappers

Jolly Pumpkin of East Lansing is the Official Restaurant of Michigan’s Offensive Linemen and Long Snappers

East Lansing – Guests of Jolly Pumpkin in East Lansing will soon get the opportunity to find themselves eating side by side with members of The Offensive Line and Long Snappers during the week leading up to the big game. The big guys up front are now officially sponsored by... Read more

East Lansing / wlns.com

East Lansing relies on third-string QB and Gregory's legs to top Fenton

East Lansing relies on third-string QB and Gregory’s legs to top Fenton

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As the only high school football game in town, East Lansing welcomed Fenton to town in search of its first win of the season. In Week One, the Trojans had an offensive explosion, but it wasn’t enough to take down Grand Blanc, 40-34, in the Flint and Genesse Vehicle City Gridiron Classic at Atwood Stadium in Flint. Read more

East Lansing Today

East Lansing Today

East Lansing, MI
With East Lansing Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

