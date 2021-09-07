Sports wrap-up: Top stories in East Lansing
Michigan State Football: 3 bold predictions vs. Northwestern in opener
Excitement surrounding the start of Michigan State football’s 2021 season has been growing rapidly over the past month and on Friday night, fans will finally get to unleash all of their emotions as the Spartans travel to Evanston to face Northwestern. Last year’s matchup with Northwestern was a chance for... Read more
Walker runs for 264 yards, 4 TDs as Spartans beat Wildcats
Kenneth Walker III ran for a career-high 264 yards and a personal-best four touchdowns in an impressive debut with his new team, and Michigan State beat Northwestern 38-21 in the season opener on Friday night. Read more
Jolly Pumpkin of East Lansing is the Official Restaurant of Michigan’s Offensive Linemen and Long Snappers
East Lansing – Guests of Jolly Pumpkin in East Lansing will soon get the opportunity to find themselves eating side by side with members of The Offensive Line and Long Snappers during the week leading up to the big game. The big guys up front are now officially sponsored by... Read more
East Lansing relies on third-string QB and Gregory’s legs to top Fenton
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As the only high school football game in town, East Lansing welcomed Fenton to town in search of its first win of the season. In Week One, the Trojans had an offensive explosion, but it wasn’t enough to take down Grand Blanc, 40-34, in the Flint and Genesse Vehicle City Gridiron Classic at Atwood Stadium in Flint. Read more
