Lifestyle wrap: Leesburg

As COVID surges, more Florida school districts revolt against governor's mask ban
TAVARES, Fla (Reuters) - In a scene replayed across the United States, angry parents and activists streamed into a meeting of the Florida’s Lake County school board on Thursday where it considered whether to mandate mask-wearing for students and staff due to COVID. Some opponents of the mask proposal brandished... Read more
What amazes me the most is that DEATH SANTIS/SATAN denies the FACT that we HAVE A COVID ISSUE IN OUR SCHOOLS IN FLORIDA!!
Warning ⚠️ ronnie the people of Florida are getting over you really fast! We’re not believing your lies! People are REALLY DYING!
Villager fights to keep landscaping that was wife’s labor of love
A Villager has lost a fight to keep the landscaping which had been his wife’s labor of love. Ronald Kwasnik and Elaine Scheer originally purchased a home in the Village of Glenbook, but in 2006 moved to a home on Gifford Court in the Village of Mallory Square. Then, the Groundhog Day tornado of 2007 heavily damaged their new home, ripping off the roof. Read more
How awful. It's been there 13 years & the "new" neighbors don't like it! O PLEASE! GET A LIFE FOLKS. It was approved when it was done.
this is truly absurd the villages need to get a grip.They also need to stop getting a ratings . I feel bad for this gentleman
Cats, dogs free to adopt at Lake Animal Shelter in September
TAVARES, Fla. — The Lake County Animal Shelter is hoping September brings empty cages. Now through Sept. 19, the shelter is holding a Clear the Shelters promotion. Adoptions are free as well. Last year, the shelter had 275 adoptions. There are dogs of all ages and sizes looking for homes,... Read more
COVID-19 Vaccinations available on Sumter Center on Wednesday 9/8
In collaboration with Sumter County Schools, LSSC students will be eligible to participate in the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on the LSSC Sumter Center on Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 10:30am – 12:00pm. Vaccines will be available at the Sumter County Schools Adult Education Center (Building 3 on the map). LSSC students... Read more