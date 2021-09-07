Lifestyle wrap: Leesburg

(LEESBURG, FL) Life in Leesburg has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

As COVID surges, more Florida school districts revolt against governor's mask ban TAVARES, Fla (Reuters) - In a scene replayed across the United States, angry parents and activists streamed into a meeting of the Florida’s Lake County school board on Thursday where it considered whether to mandate mask-wearing for students and staff due to COVID. Some opponents of the mask proposal brandished... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Villager fights to keep landscaping that was wife’s labor of love A Villager has lost a fight to keep the landscaping which had been his wife’s labor of love. Ronald Kwasnik and Elaine Scheer originally purchased a home in the Village of Glenbook, but in 2006 moved to a home on Gifford Court in the Village of Mallory Square. Then, the Groundhog Day tornado of 2007 heavily damaged their new home, ripping off the roof. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Cats, dogs free to adopt at Lake Animal Shelter in September TAVARES, Fla. — The Lake County Animal Shelter is hoping September brings empty cages. Now through Sept. 19, the shelter is holding a Clear the Shelters promotion. Adoptions are free as well. Last year, the shelter had 275 adoptions. There are dogs of all ages and sizes looking for homes,... Read more

LATEST NEWS