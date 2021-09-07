Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Lake Havasu City

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) Life in Lake Havasu City has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Havasu Business: Locos Bar and Cocina now open The restaurant formerly known as Blondies at 620 London Bridge Road, is now called the Locos Bar and Cocina after new owners took over the business in April. Jesse and Lisa Marquez are a couple originally from California, but they have been coming to Lake Havasu City for 35 years since Jesse is a pro bass fisher. Read more

LATEST NEWS

An Anti-Masker Just Tried to Zip-Tie a School Principal Over COVID Rules Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. A renowned anti-masker attempted to zip tie the principal of a school in Tucson, Arizona on Thursday... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Arizona man paralyzed after contracting West Nile virus An Arizona man is paralyzed after contracting West Nile virus that has left him hospitalized for over a week. Gary Bushko of Peoria is unable to move his hands or his arm, he’s unable to speak or swallow on his own. His wife Jennifer tells ABC15 that it has been a nightmare to get a diagnosis. Read more

TRENDING NOW