Trending lifestyle headlines in Alexandria

Long Leaf Hospital hosts overdose awareness day event ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Long Leaf Hospital hosted its second annual overdose awareness event on September 3. August 31 is National Overdose Awareness Day, but due to the hurricane, Long Leaf’s event was rescheduled. Multiple substance abuse advocates spoke at the event to help end the stigma and bring awareness... Read more

Alexandria Animal Shelter housing pets for Ida evacuees ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Animal Shelter is doing its part to help find a temporary home for pets whose owners had to evacuate during Hurricane Ida, but couldn’t bring their pets to shelter facilities. The city said that evacuees can bring their pets to the shelter located on... Read more

6 dead after residents evacuated from Tangipahoa Parish nursing home TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Six people are now confirmed dead after a Tangipahoa Parish nursing home was evacuated and residents were taken to a warehouse to ride out Hurricane Ida. Louisiana Department of Health officials made the announcement Saturday, adding that the new deaths have not been classified as storm-related. Read more

