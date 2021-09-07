Trending lifestyle headlines in Alexandria

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Alexandria Digest
 6 days ago

(ALEXANDRIA, LA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Alexandria, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's what people are talking about in your area.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Alexandria / kalb.com

Long Leaf Hospital hosts overdose awareness day event

Long Leaf Hospital hosts overdose awareness day event

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Long Leaf Hospital hosted its second annual overdose awareness event on September 3. August 31 is National Overdose Awareness Day, but due to the hurricane, Long Leaf’s event was rescheduled. Multiple substance abuse advocates spoke at the event to help end the stigma and bring awareness... Read more

Alexandria / kalb.com

Alexandria Animal Shelter housing pets for Ida evacuees

Alexandria Animal Shelter housing pets for Ida evacuees

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Animal Shelter is doing its part to help find a temporary home for pets whose owners had to evacuate during Hurricane Ida, but couldn’t bring their pets to shelter facilities. The city said that evacuees can bring their pets to the shelter located on... Read more

Tangipahoa Parish / wdsu.com

6 dead after residents evacuated from Tangipahoa Parish nursing home

6 dead after residents evacuated from Tangipahoa Parish nursing home

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Six people are now confirmed dead after a Tangipahoa Parish nursing home was evacuated and residents were taken to a warehouse to ride out Hurricane Ida. Louisiana Department of Health officials made the announcement Saturday, adding that the new deaths have not been classified as storm-related. Read more

Alexandria / kalb.com

New farmers market open every Wednesday in ‘Good People Kitchen’ parking lot

New farmers market open every Wednesday in ‘Good People Kitchen’ parking lot

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Shopping for fresh produce just got a little easier, now that a new farmers market is setting up shop every Wednesday in the ‘Good People Kitchen’ parking lot on Versailles Boulevard. The Versailles Farmers Market is open Wednesdays from 3 until 6 p.m.. Local vendors will... Read more

Alexandria Digest

With Alexandria Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

