Sports wrap: La Crosse

 6 days ago

(LA CROSSE, WI) La Crosse sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in La Crosse sports. For more stories from the La Crosse area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

West Salem / lacrossetribune.com

High school football: McConkey's plays, West Salem's defense take down La Crosse Central

WEST SALEM — As the football sailed over the defenders as they tried to sack his quarterback, CJ McConkey was simply hoping he wouldn’t cramp up after he caught the pass heading his way. There was a big play to be made, and the West Salem High School senior was... Read more

La Crosse / news8000.com

Central, Aquinas soccer play to draw

Central and Aquinas battled to a 1-1 draw Thursday in La Crosse. Devin Wilkerson scored the first goal of the game in the 43rd minute for Central. Aquinas equalized in the 70th minute to complete the draw. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY... Read more

La Crosse / uwlathletics.com

UWL Wins Season Opener; Janus Earns First Career Victory

Madison, S.D. - The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse football team opened its 2021 season with a 42-21 victory at National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Dakota State University (S.D.) Saturday night at Trojan Field. The Trojans drop to 1-1 on the season. UWL's Matt Janus earned his first career victory... Read more

La Crosse / wxow.com

UW-L with a big week one victory, now 1-0 with new head coach

MADISON, SOUTH DAKOTA. (WXOW) - In their first game in 658 days, The UW-La Crosse Eagles win on the road, 42-21 over Dakota State University to start the season 1-0. Eagles starting running back, Joey Stutzman finished with 117 yards on 20 carries and one touchdown. At quarterback, the Eagles... Read more

