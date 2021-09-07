What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Bozeman

(BOZEMAN, MT) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Possible New Restaurant Opening In Bozeman Walmart This sounds like it will be a welcome addition to our Walmart and might be become pretty popular. Eat This, Not That is reporting that Walmart is going to be welcoming a new partner in their stores to fill the void left by McDonald's. If you don't know, McDonald's closed most, if not all, of their Walmart locations nationwide including the one located in the Bozeman Walmart on 7th Avenue. Read more

Bozeman Health sees first pediatric patient hospitalized for COVID-19 BOZEMAN, Mont. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Gallatin County. The seven-day rolling average of new cases jumped 36% this week to over 37 per 100,000 residents. The percent positive rate also hit 10% -- the threshold public health experts say means more testing is necessary to... Read more

Health officer says people shouldn't compare this year's COVID-19 situation to last year When you think about where we were this time last year in this pandemic, you might think we were in a similar spot - but actually, that’s not the case, according to local officials. Read more

