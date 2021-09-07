What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Bozeman
Possible New Restaurant Opening In Bozeman Walmart
This sounds like it will be a welcome addition to our Walmart and might be become pretty popular. Eat This, Not That is reporting that Walmart is going to be welcoming a new partner in their stores to fill the void left by McDonald's. If you don't know, McDonald's closed most, if not all, of their Walmart locations nationwide including the one located in the Bozeman Walmart on 7th Avenue. Read more
why?... who in their right mind says, hey there babe let's go out to dinner,I know this quaint little restaurant in Walmart. I promise you'll love it🙄🤣😂😂😂
1 reply
Bozeman Health sees first pediatric patient hospitalized for COVID-19
BOZEMAN, Mont. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Gallatin County. The seven-day rolling average of new cases jumped 36% this week to over 37 per 100,000 residents. The percent positive rate also hit 10% -- the threshold public health experts say means more testing is necessary to... Read more
What do you expect with people coming here from all over the country during tourist season. An abundance of out of state vehicles on the road.
2 likes
Health officer says people shouldn't compare this year's COVID-19 situation to last year
When you think about where we were this time last year in this pandemic, you might think we were in a similar spot - but actually, that’s not the case, according to local officials. Read more
No, we shouldn't because it's weaker than ever but Turds make it an issue but don't care about American citizens behind enemy lines. Covid is the cold, ain't overwhelming anything unless hospital fires people that won't take the Jab. Turds made it political. Not me. Administration gets 6 or 7 figures to lie to the people
1 like
i honestly don’t believe one word. the left has lied at every turn about this. not a chance i’d just magically start believing they started telling the truth.
What Are The Top Sushi Spots In Bozeman According To Yelp Reviews?
There are so many places to eat in Bozeman. This town is a "foodies" dream. Posts about burgers, pizza, pasta, you name it, you can find it here. Last night I had a Sushi Bowl. I think I might have had one of these before, but clearly, it wasn't that great if I don't remember. Well, let me tell you something, the one I had last night...ON POINT. So good! So Fresh! The Staff was super amazing in helping me pick out what I wanted. Read more