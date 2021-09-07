What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Griffin

(GRIFFIN, GA) Life in Griffin has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Warnock, other senators call on VA to address veterans’ mental health WASHINGTON, D.C. — A bipartisan group of more than 30 senators — including the Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) — is calling on the Department of Veterans Affairs to conduct swift and thorough outreach to veterans of the Global War on Terrorism — especially those who served in Afghanistan — to provide them with mental health resources. Read more

TRENDING NOW

‘She was a warrior’ — Ryleigh Williams passes away Ryleigh Williams, a local girl who had been battling leukemia for several years, passed away late Thursday. “She fought the good fight, she fought to the end. She was a warrior. She was a reminder of all we should be, and a reminder of how precious life is. Please take the time to say a prayer for her family. Ryleigh and her family, SCSO 950 will be in our hearts forever,” a Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post said. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Calling all cooks! Pickleball Kitchen registration extended to Sept. 10 Registration for the Pickleball Kitchen event has been extended to Sept. 10. The original deadline was Sept. 3 for the competition, which is hosted by Spalding County as part of the festivities of the APP Atlanta Metro Open Pro Pickleball Tour scheduled from Sept. 15-19 at Wyomia Tyus Olympic Park. Read more

LOCAL PICK