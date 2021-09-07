Manhattan sports digest: Top stories today
Ike and Letty Evans Pledge $11.5 Million for Student-Athlete Success Program
MANHATTAN, Kansas – On the heels of recent support and increased programming for diversity and inclusion and mental health, K-State Athletics continues its mission of enhancing the overall student-athlete experience as the department announced today an $11.5 million gift from Ike and Letty Evans to launch the Ike and Letty Evans Student-Athlete Success Program. Read more
Big 12 moving fast to remain alive, relevant after loss of flagship brands
MANHATTAN, KS - NOVEMBER 16: A general view of the Big 12 logo on the field at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium prior to a game between the Kansas State Wildcats and West Virginia Mountaineers on November 16, 2019 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Rumors of... Read more
Monthly Sports Preview: Looking ahead at September sports
Soccer vs Denver at CIBER Field in Denver, Colorado, at 8 p.m. Volleyball vs Pepperdine at the Gaucho Invitational in Santa Barbara, California, at 5 p.m. Football vs Stanford at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, at 11 a.m. Volleyball vs UC Santa Barbara at 2 p.m. and San Diego State... Read more
State runner-up Jillian Harkin returns to lead MHS girls' tennis
Manhattan High’s girls’ tennis came close to reaching gold, both individually and as a team, at the end of last season but fell just short. Dominant junior Jillian Harkin finished second in Class 6A after falling in the championship match, while the team walked away with its second consecutive third-place finish. Harkin rolled through last season, heading into the state tournament with a sterling 28-0 record before finishing 31-1 overall. Now, the junior is poised to continue that dominance with an eye on the state championship that she barely missed last season. Read more
