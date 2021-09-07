Manhattan sports digest: Top stories today

(MANHATTAN, KS) Manhattan-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Ike and Letty Evans Pledge $11.5 Million for Student-Athlete Success Program MANHATTAN, Kansas – ​On the heels of recent support and increased programming for diversity and inclusion and mental health, K-State Athletics continues its mission of enhancing the overall student-athlete experience as the department announced today an $11.5 million gift from Ike and Letty Evans to launch the Ike and Letty Evans Student-Athlete Success Program. Read more

Big 12 moving fast to remain alive, relevant after loss of flagship brands MANHATTAN, KS - NOVEMBER 16: A general view of the Big 12 logo on the field at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium prior to a game between the Kansas State Wildcats and West Virginia Mountaineers on November 16, 2019 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Rumors of... Read more

Monthly Sports Preview: Looking ahead at September sports Soccer vs Denver at CIBER Field in Denver, Colorado, at 8 p.m. Volleyball vs Pepperdine at the Gaucho Invitational in Santa Barbara, California, at 5 p.m. Football vs Stanford at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, at 11 a.m. Volleyball vs UC Santa Barbara at 2 p.m. and San Diego State... Read more

