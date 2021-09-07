Trending lifestyle headlines in Danville

(DANVILLE, VA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Danville restaurants closing mid-week due to short staff DANVILLE, Va. — Popular Danville restaurants are closing their doors until further notice due to short staff. After Mucho Taqueria closed its doors on Friday, The Checkered Pig BBQ & Ribs followed suit just today. Mucho Taqueria Owner Richard Barker told the Star-Tribune that this is not an uncommon occurrence. Read more

G.W. High School in Danville closes due to COVID cases and exposures DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at George Washington High School have had to revert to virtual learning Thursday, and that is something the school board superintendent was hoping to avoid at the beginning of the school year. After 30 COVID-19 cases and 44 exposures at G.W. High School, the school... Read more

Danville Public Schools to require COVID-19 vaccine or testing for students in extracurricular activities DANVILLE, Va. – Danville school leaders are taking action in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools. Starting next month, all students taking part in extracurricular activities will either have to take a COVID-19 test twice a week or get the vaccine. The unanimous 7-0 school board... Read more

