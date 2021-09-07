Trending lifestyle headlines in Danville
Danville restaurants closing mid-week due to short staff
DANVILLE, Va. — Popular Danville restaurants are closing their doors until further notice due to short staff. After Mucho Taqueria closed its doors on Friday, The Checkered Pig BBQ & Ribs followed suit just today. Mucho Taqueria Owner Richard Barker told the Star-Tribune that this is not an uncommon occurrence. Read more
correction- no body wants to work anymore for slave wages, and they shouldn't. The working class is tired of living without so CEOs and other top level executives can have 3 houses and 4 yachts The working class has become aware of the power they have, I for one, hope they never surrender that power. Executives didn't want to pay their help and would rather have nothing, than that's on them.
Nobody wants to work anymore. Too much free money like stimulus money, federal unemployment benefits and on and on. Some need it, many use it.
G.W. High School in Danville closes due to COVID cases and exposures
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at George Washington High School have had to revert to virtual learning Thursday, and that is something the school board superintendent was hoping to avoid at the beginning of the school year. After 30 COVID-19 cases and 44 exposures at G.W. High School, the school... Read more
oh wow they knew this and now they want close the school."BULLCRAP" they closing cause of the fight.TELL THE TRUTH!!!!!
there used to be schools, now we have holding facilities for juveniles waiting for prison. REMEMBER TO VOTE NO ON DPS TAX HIKE REFERENDUM.
Danville Public Schools to require COVID-19 vaccine or testing for students in extracurricular activities
DANVILLE, Va. – Danville school leaders are taking action in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools. Starting next month, all students taking part in extracurricular activities will either have to take a COVID-19 test twice a week or get the vaccine. The unanimous 7-0 school board... Read more
Averett to mandate COVID vaccine among students, staff
DANVILLE, Va. — Starting Thursday, Sept. 30, all on-campus students and employees at Averett University will be required to have gotten at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. “We look at many factors when making these health and safety policies," Cassie Williams Jones, marketing and communications director at the university, told the Star-Tribune this evening. “We felt that this was the responsible choice to make given the current pandemic climate.” Read more