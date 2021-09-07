CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danville, VA

Trending lifestyle headlines in Danville

Danville Updates
Danville Updates
 6 days ago

(DANVILLE, VA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Danville / chathamstartribune.com

Danville restaurants closing mid-week due to short staff

Danville restaurants closing mid-week due to short staff

DANVILLE, Va. — Popular Danville restaurants are closing their doors until further notice due to short staff. After Mucho Taqueria closed its doors on Friday, The Checkered Pig BBQ & Ribs followed suit just today. Mucho Taqueria Owner Richard Barker told the Star-Tribune that this is not an uncommon occurrence. Read more

Comments
avatar

correction- no body wants to work anymore for slave wages, and they shouldn't. The working class is tired of living without so CEOs and other top level executives can have 3 houses and 4 yachts The working class has become aware of the power they have, I for one, hope they never surrender that power. Executives didn't want to pay their help and would rather have nothing, than that's on them.

1 like 2 replies

avatar

Nobody wants to work anymore. Too much free money like stimulus money, federal unemployment benefits and on and on. Some need it, many use it.

1 like

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Danville / wdbj7.com

G.W. High School in Danville closes due to COVID cases and exposures

G.W. High School in Danville closes due to COVID cases and exposures

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at George Washington High School have had to revert to virtual learning Thursday, and that is something the school board superintendent was hoping to avoid at the beginning of the school year. After 30 COVID-19 cases and 44 exposures at G.W. High School, the school... Read more

Comments
avatar

oh wow they knew this and now they want close the school."BULLCRAP" they closing cause of the fight.TELL THE TRUTH!!!!!

6 likes 1 reply

avatar

there used to be schools, now we have holding facilities for juveniles waiting for prison. REMEMBER TO VOTE NO ON DPS TAX HIKE REFERENDUM.

1 like 1 reply

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Danville / wsls.com

Danville Public Schools to require COVID-19 vaccine or testing for students in extracurricular activities

Danville Public Schools to require COVID-19 vaccine or testing for students in extracurricular activities

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville school leaders are taking action in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools. Starting next month, all students taking part in extracurricular activities will either have to take a COVID-19 test twice a week or get the vaccine. The unanimous 7-0 school board... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Danville / chathamstartribune.com

Averett to mandate COVID vaccine among students, staff

Averett to mandate COVID vaccine among students, staff

DANVILLE, Va. — Starting Thursday, Sept. 30, all on-campus students and employees at Averett University will be required to have gotten at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. “We look at many factors when making these health and safety policies," Cassie Williams Jones, marketing and communications director at the university, told the Star-Tribune this evening. “We felt that this was the responsible choice to make given the current pandemic climate.” Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Danville, VA
Lifestyle
City
Community, VA
Danville, VA
Government
City
Danville, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
Danville Updates

Danville Updates

Danville, VA
205
Followers
223
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Danville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy