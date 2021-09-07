What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Lufkin

(LUFKIN, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Lufkin, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

East Texas pediatricians ‘alarmed’ by number of COVID-19 cases in children LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Overwhelmed pediatricians, few hospital rooms for children, and long waits for pre-arranged routine kid exams are all evidence of pediatricians being slammed by a surge of the COVID-19 delta variant. The needs of our youngest East Texans are challenged. “I would say a small explosion of... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Woodland Heights Welcomes Two New Family Nurse Practitioners Anyone working as a health care provider over the past 18 months has been doing beyond heroic work...everyday. Not only have they been exposed to one of the worst, if not the worst medical situations of the past 100 years, but there has been an ongoing shortage of persons in the medical field. With that being said, Woodland Heights Medical Center has just reported some good news. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Six-year-old raises money for Kurth Animal Shelter in Lufkin LUFKIN , Texas (KTRE) - Acts of kindness can come from anyone, no matter their age or background. Friday, the Kurth Animal Shelter received one such act from a young boy at a time when they needed it most. “We are overwhelmed pretty much with the homeless animals, so donations... Read more

TRENDING NOW