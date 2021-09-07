What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Pottstown

(POTTSTOWN, PA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Phoenixville, Pottstown Hospitals Win Heart Awards WEST READING PA – Tower Health hospitals in Phoenixville and Pottstown have been recognized by the American Heart Association for successes in caring for patients diagnosed with cardiovascular disease, including heart attack, stroke, and heart failure, the healthcare system said Thursday (Sept. 2, 2021). For patients with disease conditions that... Read more

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Monarchs tagged and released in annual Pottstown program POTTSTOWN — Epic floods and tornadoes, western wildfires, southwestern rivers running dry, unprecedented political division and don't forget a worldwide pandemic. It seems the news is not chock full of many smiles these days. Enter Ron Richael. For 28 years, the West Beech Street resident has been studying and photographing... Read more

Residents Gain in YWCA, Community Health Agreement POTTSTOWN PA – Mobile health care services provided by Community Health and Dental Care will now be offered to Pottstown area residents in space at the 300 E. King St. location of the YWCA Tri-County Area, under a partnership between the two organizations they said is intended “to improve health care access.” Read more

