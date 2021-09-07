What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Florence
(FLORENCE, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Florence, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Alabama couple who worked at Chick-fil-A and died of COVID ‘made our world just a bit better’
A couple who worked together for years at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Gadsden are being mourned after they died days apart from COVID-19. General Manager Debbie Watson and her husband Jerry Watson were diagnosed back in July, only days after they had celebrated their 30th anniversary. Jerry died Aug. 19,... Read more
Well, this is becoming a trend.... No vax, no mask, no ability to cheat death & no money to pay for the funeral, followed by no shame on setting up a Go Fund Me asking everyone else to foot the bill for the consequence of your choice. So, they don't want our opinion, but they'll take our cash. 🙄🗣 just do it 😷💉
Did you notice they didn’t mention if they were vaccinated or not. The media will always say up front that the people that died were not vaccinated. I notice when people die and are vaccinated they don’t mention status as much... Has anyone else noticed this?
Tennessee leads nation in COVID-19 community transmission
Mississippi and Arkansas aren't far behind for the latest 7-day case rates in the nation. Read more
well I agree that Tennessee will get over covid first just like measles and chickenpox..get it over with and be done..it's over..
Tn. is a GOP trumpturd loving state that believes only what sounds good to their mindless heads.Science and truth they can't handle and the GOP plays these trumpturds by telling them what they want to hear.Democrats who tell the truth are the enemy.
California county’s vaccine mandate rejection called ‘a mistake one would make in Alabama’
The Sutter County California Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution stating their opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates during a special meeting on Thursday in Yuba City. Those in attendance, most there in support of the resolution, cheered and applauded when the five supervisors voted to approve the resolution. Some... Read more
I hope the person that made that comment about Alabama comes here to visit. We know how to welcome folks like that.
California is a garbage state filled with actual garbage everywhere you go, government runs it even worse than Biden runs America, burns every year, releases 18,000 criminals back on to the streets, allows men to identify as trans in prison without any other follow up, to a female prison, which of course is
New COVID-19 Alabama School Dashboard Released
The Alabama Department of Public Health has released a new school dashboard of coronavirus cases as of September 3. The latest report shows cases have more than doubled since last week. Overall, there were 9,195 COVID-19 cases involving Alabama’s public schools for the week, up from 4,337 the week before.... Read more
Talladega county looks good for now I hoping it will stay this way. I’ve had Covid once before and it’s horrible to have. I do have the vaccine now so maybe it will make a difference.
