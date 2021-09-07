What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Florence

(FLORENCE, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Florence, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Alabama couple who worked at Chick-fil-A and died of COVID ‘made our world just a bit better’ A couple who worked together for years at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Gadsden are being mourned after they died days apart from COVID-19. General Manager Debbie Watson and her husband Jerry Watson were diagnosed back in July, only days after they had celebrated their 30th anniversary. Jerry died Aug. 19,... Read more

Tennessee leads nation in COVID-19 community transmission Mississippi and Arkansas aren't far behind for the latest 7-day case rates in the nation. Read more

California county’s vaccine mandate rejection called ‘a mistake one would make in Alabama’ The Sutter County California Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution stating their opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates during a special meeting on Thursday in Yuba City. Those in attendance, most there in support of the resolution, cheered and applauded when the five supervisors voted to approve the resolution. Some... Read more

