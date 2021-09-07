Casper sports digest: Top stories today

(CASPER, WY) Casper-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Casper College soccer teams sweep College of Southern Nevada The Casper College soccer teams capped a busy weekend with victories over College of Southern Nevada on Saturday in Cheyenne. The women's team overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit to earn a 2-1 victory while the men's team shut out CSN 2-0. It was the second game of the day for...

Casper man is one 100-mile race away from joining 'Grand Slam' elite; documentary forthcoming CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, Casper ultra runner, high school ski coach, and trainer Justin Kinner will attempt to complete his fourth 100-mile trail race of the summer. The feat, completed by only 355 people since it was begun in 1986, is known as the "Grand Slam" of ultra running. It entails doing four of the oldest 100-mile trail races in the country, and always culminates in the Wasatch Front 100 Mile Endurance run in Utah.

(PHOTOS) Veteran and Paralympian looks to grow Cowboy State Triathlon CASPER, Wyo. — Participants of the Jackalope Sprint Triathlon said the water at Edness K. Wilkins State Park was warmer than it looked on a Saturday morning shortly after 7:00 a.m. The race is a 700-yard swim in the pond followed by a 12-mile bike and 5K sprint along the...

