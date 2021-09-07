CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Casper sports digest: Top stories today

 6 days ago

(CASPER, WY) Casper-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Casper / trib.com

Casper College soccer teams sweep College of Southern Nevada

The Casper College soccer teams capped a busy weekend with victories over College of Southern Nevada on Saturday in Cheyenne. The women's team overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit to earn a 2-1 victory while the men's team shut out CSN 2-0. It was the second game of the day for... Read more

Casper / oilcity.news

Casper man is one 100-mile race away from joining 'Grand Slam' elite; documentary forthcoming

CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, Casper ultra runner, high school ski coach, and trainer Justin Kinner will attempt to complete his fourth 100-mile trail race of the summer. The feat, completed by only 355 people since it was begun in 1986, is known as the “Grand Slam” of ultra running. It entails doing four of the oldest 100-mile trail races in the country, and always culminates in the Wasatch Front 100 Mile Endurance run in Utah. Read more

Casper / oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Veteran and Paralympian looks to grow Cowboy State Triathlon

CASPER, Wyo. — Participants of the Jackalope Sprint Triathlon said the water at Edness K. Wilkins State Park was warmer than it looked on a Saturday morning shortly after 7:00 a.m. The race is a 700-yard swim in the pond followed by a 12-mile bike and 5K sprint along the... Read more

Casper / youtube.com

Cheyenne/Wyoming Invitational Cross Country Meet 9-3-21

Subscribe – http://bit.ly/Subscribe-To-WyoPreps Visit Us – http://wyopreps.com/ Like Us – https://www.facebook.com/WyoPreps Follow Us – https://twitter.com/wyopreps Read more

ABOUT

With Casper Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

