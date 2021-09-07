Lifestyle wrap: Dover
Auditor McGuiness Supports Federal Legislation to End PBMs’ Predatory Practices
DOVER, Del. – State Auditor Kathy McGuiness has supported the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA) as it pushes for federal legislation to address pharmacy benefit managers’ (PBMs) predatory practices. “It is heartrending to watch people have to decide between paying for their life-saving medications and buying food for their families,”... Read more
Sign of the times. Plagues in the land, horrific weather conditions, rumors of war, fathers and mothers harming their own children, etc .... Time seems to be winding up.
1 like
If anyone watches the television show “Blacklist” they had an episode with guest star Huey Lewis ( musician Huey Lewis and the news ) where one of the main characters, Len died of West Nile Virus on the show. Clark Middle who played Len really did die of West Nile Virus last October in California. If a person does get sick from it, the symptoms mimic meningitis and there’s only cure. Prayers go out to the friends and family of the Kent country person and to friends and family of Clark Middleton , a gifted actor
1 like
Kent County man first Delawarean with West Nile infection since 2018
A 69-year-old Kent County man has become the first Delawarean to be infected with the West Nile virus since 2018. The virus is transmitted through the bites of mosquitoes. The state is investigating the case to see if there is a travel history or other source that could have led to the infection. Read more
Two restaurant break-ins an hour apart have Dover police looking for clues
Dover police are investigating a pair of Sunday morning break-ins and thefts about an hour apart. Officers were dispatched to the King Buffet on North DuPont Highway around 9 a.m., and when officers got there, they found a cash register hanging from a broken window, and surveillance video showed a skinny man wearing a mask, hoodie, gloves and possibly jeans, police said. Read more