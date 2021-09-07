Top Sanford sports news

(SANFORD, NC) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Sanford area.

Yellow Jackets' defense stings SG If Lee County had a bad taste in its mouth after last week’s loss, Friday night in Creedmoor brought redemption. The Yellow Jackets took on 4A power Glenn last week and ended up losing a regular-season game for the first time since the current Yellow Jackets were in middle school. They took it out on South Granville Friday night, posting a dominant 38-0 victory to improve to 2-1 on the fall season. Read more

FBS Liberty tops Camels in opener Behind a balanced offensive attack that rolled up 537 yards of total offense, Liberty defeated Campbell, 48-7, on Saturday in the 2021 season opener for both teams at Williams Stadium. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue... Read more

Southern drops second straight match Southern Lee’s volleyball team dropped its second match in a row Thursday following four wins to open the season. Scotland came to town and handed the Lady Cavaliers a 25-19, 25-23, 25-19 defeat. The Scots, who are the Sandhills Conference’s only remaining unbeaten team at 4-0, 2-0, were just a... Read more

