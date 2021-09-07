Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Portland

(PORTLAND, ME) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Maine Med nurses urging community to get vaccinated amid latest surge PORTLAND, Maine — Hospitals in Maine are treating more COVID-19 patients than at any point since February, and the nurses and doctors on the front lines say it is going to take all of us to beat this virus. "I do it for the patients, and I do it for... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Cascade Falls Is A Little-Known Park In Maine That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing Maine is a state with plenty of waterfalls, and one of the best is only 25 minutes south of Portland. Take a break from the city’s craft breweries for a picnic, hike, and photo session at Cascade Falls. Operated by Saco Bay Trails, Cascade Falls has been a popular place for locals to picnic, hike, […] The post Cascade Falls Is A Little-Known Park In Maine That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing appeared first on Only In Your State. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Enjoy Solitude in Vermont in This House That Seems Straight Out of a Carnival Attraction Have you ever been to a carnival or even state fair where they have tons of different attractions that often involve warping your sense of perception? Some feature the hall of mirrors that warp you personally with your appearance in multiple mirrors, while some rely on a funhouse that forces you to see and feel things that aren't as they seem. Read more

LOCAL PICK