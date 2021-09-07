Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Portland
(PORTLAND, ME) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Maine Med nurses urging community to get vaccinated amid latest surge
PORTLAND, Maine — Hospitals in Maine are treating more COVID-19 patients than at any point since February, and the nurses and doctors on the front lines say it is going to take all of us to beat this virus. "I do it for the patients, and I do it for... Read more
Why you nurses or i should say you sheep are you tired of working 24/7 your problem not mine
1 like 4 replies
I haven’t been sick with anything since changing my diet and doing an exercise program. Mandate vegetables
2 likes 1 reply
Cascade Falls Is A Little-Known Park In Maine That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing
Maine is a state with plenty of waterfalls, and one of the best is only 25 minutes south of Portland. Take a break from the city’s craft breweries for a picnic, hike, and photo session at Cascade Falls. Operated by Saco Bay Trails, Cascade Falls has been a popular place for locals to picnic, hike, […] The post Cascade Falls Is A Little-Known Park In Maine That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing appeared first on Only In Your State. Read more
Enjoy Solitude in Vermont in This House That Seems Straight Out of a Carnival Attraction
Have you ever been to a carnival or even state fair where they have tons of different attractions that often involve warping your sense of perception? Some feature the hall of mirrors that warp you personally with your appearance in multiple mirrors, while some rely on a funhouse that forces you to see and feel things that aren't as they seem. Read more
Portland brewery founder dies at 31
Dylan Webber, the founder and "creative mastermind" behind a popular Maine brewery, has died. According to a social media post from Definitive Brewing Company, the 31-year-old died unexpectedly this week. "We join (Dylan's) girlfriend Laura, his mother Katie, father Chuck, and the rest of his family in mourning his loss,... Read more
Way way too young. May heaven provide all the hops and barley your dreams desire. May your family be blessed by the legacy you left behind and may their suffering of your loss fade quickly. RIP brother
1 like