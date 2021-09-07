What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Huntington

(HUNTINGTON, WV) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Huntington, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

School board reverses course, mandates masks for students and staff HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Board of Education on Thursday evening voted 5-0 to require masks for students and staff at schools starting Friday, Sept. 3. Superintendent Ryan Saxe recommended a policy where pre-K through 12th grade students are required to wear masks at school and on buses, regardless of vaccine status, unless they have a medical excuse not to wear them. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Masks are back: Cabell County Schools votes in favor of mandate HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – As Cabell County students and staff headed into the classroom Friday, things looked a little different. That’s because all staff and students are now required to mask up. Cabell County Schools currently have 135 positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the district. As a result of those... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Marshall Health welcomes ear, nose and throat surgeon HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Health, Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of Mountain Health Network, welcome ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeon and assistant professor Adam Van Horn, M.D. Van Horn is a fellowship-trained otolaryngologist with expertise in complex... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE