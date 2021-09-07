What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Huntington
(HUNTINGTON, WV)
School board reverses course, mandates masks for students and staff
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Board of Education on Thursday evening voted 5-0 to require masks for students and staff at schools starting Friday, Sept. 3. Superintendent Ryan Saxe recommended a policy where pre-K through 12th grade students are required to wear masks at school and on buses, regardless of vaccine status, unless they have a medical excuse not to wear them. Read more
Marshall Health welcomes ear, nose and throat surgeon
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Health, Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of Mountain Health Network, welcome ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeon and assistant professor Adam Van Horn, M.D. Van Horn is a fellowship-trained otolaryngologist with expertise in complex... Read more
