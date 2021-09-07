CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Huntington

Huntington News Flash
Huntington News Flash
 6 days ago

(HUNTINGTON, WV) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Huntington, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Huntington / wsaz.com

School board reverses course, mandates masks for students and staff

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Board of Education on Thursday evening voted 5-0 to require masks for students and staff at schools starting Friday, Sept. 3. Superintendent Ryan Saxe recommended a policy where pre-K through 12th grade students are required to wear masks at school and on buses, regardless of vaccine status, unless they have a medical excuse not to wear them. Read more

Huntington / wowktv.com

Masks are back: Cabell County Schools votes in favor of mandate

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – As Cabell County students and staff headed into the classroom Friday, things looked a little different. That’s because all staff and students are now required to mask up. Cabell County Schools currently have 135 positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the district. As a result of those... Read more

Huntington / lootpress.com

Marshall Health welcomes ear, nose and throat surgeon

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Health, Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of Mountain Health Network, welcome ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeon and assistant professor Adam Van Horn, M.D. Van Horn is a fellowship-trained otolaryngologist with expertise in complex... Read more

Cabell County / wsaz.com

Cabell County students wearing masks again as COVID-19 cases rise

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friday, kids in classrooms all over Cabell County were wearing masks. The new rule is the result of a school board meeting on Thursday. Board members say with increasing cases in the county, it’s a move to keep children in school and away from virtual learning. Teachers hope the new rule will keep kids out of quarantine. Read more

Huntington, WV
Huntington News Flash

Huntington, WV
With Huntington News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

