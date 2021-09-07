The lineup: Sports news in Cookeville

(COOKEVILLE, TN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Cookeville area.

LHS hangs on for 21-14 win at Cookeville COOKEVILLE – Two spectacular defensive stands in the final minutes of regulation allowed Lebanon to escape with a 21-14 victory over Cookeville Friday at Eddie Watson Stadium. The Region 3, 6A win snapped a five-game losing streak to the Cavaliers and sends Lebanon on to Siegel Friday, Sept. 10 with... Read more

Tech volleyball hosts Golden Eagle Invitational Friday, Saturday in Eblen Center COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Tech volleyball team returns to the Hooper Eblen Center to host the Golden Eagle Invitational this weekend, the team's first home tournament action since the 2019 campaign. Tech will host South Alabama, Valparaiso, and UNC Asheville in a round-robin-style tournament, with four matches slated for... Read more

Cookeville Chamber To Host Fall Golf Tournament COOKEVILLE, TN – The Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber will host its’ second-ever Fall Golf Tournament at Golden Eagle Golf Club coming up Friday, September 17 th . The tournament is open to both members and non-members and will feature a four-man team. shotgun start, at both 8:00 A.M. and 1:00 P.M.... Read more

