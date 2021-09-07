Sports wrap: Winchester

(WINCHESTER, VA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Winchester area.

A Few Yards Short WINCHESTER, Va. Methodist scored the first two touchdowns of the game, both by Keyshaun Pete, but came up three yards short, twice, in the fourth quarter of a 28-23 non-conference loss to host Shenandoah University Saturday afternoon at Sprint Field. Pete finished with 65 yards on the ground and also... Read more

Try out new inline hockey rink Sunday at James Wood Middle School The Top of Virginia Hockey Alliance will celebrate the completion of the Outdoor Rink at James Wood Middle School with a "soft" opening on Sunday. A formal opening will be held later with the Washington Capitals. The schedule is as follows:. 1 to 3 p.m. | Free skate for all... Read more

Local skateboarders build community around ‘The Spot’ WINCHESTER — On the outskirts of downtown Winchester there is a concrete pad called "The Spot." The Spot — which is teeming with dreams and positive vibes — is home to Winchester’s ever-growing skateboarding community. Bobby Kaniecki, A 2021 Handley High School alum who is one of the about 30... Read more

