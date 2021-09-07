The lineup: Sports news in State College
(STATE COLLEGE, PA) State College-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
Women's Golf Gets Season Underway at Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The Bucknell women's golf team made its 2021-22 season debut with a 36-hole day Saturday at the Nittany Lion Invitational, and the Bison posted team scores of 318 and 317 on the Penn State White Course. Bucknell is in 14th place heading into Sunday's final round. Read more
Women's Golf Closes Season Opener at Nittany Lion Invitational
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Rutgers women's golf finished its season opener at the Nittany Lion Invitational on Sunday in State College, Pennsylvania. Junior Leigha Devine (T11) and sophomore Rikke Nordvik (T15) carded top-20 finishes to lead the Scarlet Knights on the Penn State White Course. RU finished 10th in the... Read more
State College bank chain offering PSU football buttons as fundraiser for local food bank
STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WJAC) — With the Nittany Lions ready to kick off another season, the ever-popular Penn State football buttons are back. There's a different button for each game, and they're offered through Citizens Bank. Once again, this year, they're also tied into a fundraiser for the State College... Read more
State College to Test Mettle; P-O Visits Bellefonte in Week 2 of High School Football
It’s always interesting to find out how your football team stacks up against teams in other areas in the state, and the State College Little Lions will learn some of that when District 1 power Downingtown East comes to visit Memorial Field on Friday night. The Little Lions got off... Read more
