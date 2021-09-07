Meridian sports lineup: What’s trending

(MERIDIAN, MS) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Meridian area.

Check out these top sports headlines.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Meridian takes advantage of Northeast miscues in 49-21 win Northeast Lauderdale was going to have to play a clean game if it wanted a chance at upsetting Meridian Friday evening. The Trojans only trailed 8-7 after one quarter and were having some success defensively, but a pair of turnovers early in the second quarter allowed the Wildcats to build a cushion and take all the momentum. Meridian led 35-7 at the half, and while Northeast Lauderdale did match the Wildcats in second-half touchdowns, the damage had already been done, and Meridian came out on top 49-21.

Merchandising stands prepares for Chick Fil A Kickoff weekend MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Chick Fil A Kickoff weekend brings in many things, but one of the most important aspects are the fans. People from all over arrive in Atlanta to represent their favorite teams, but for those who want to wear their team colors, they go to Sports Mania.

MCC men embracing No. 16 NJCAA ranking The Meridian Community College men's soccer team is receiving early recognition, the kind it's been waiting on for two decades. The Eagles (3-0) were ranked No. 16 in the National Junior College Athletic Association's Division II men's soccer rankings for the week of Aug. 30. Head coach Sam Wilson said it's the first time for the MCC men to be ranked in 20 years, and while the ranking brings positive attention to the program, it also carries some pressure with it as well.

