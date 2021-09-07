Meridian sports lineup: What’s trending
(MERIDIAN, MS) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Meridian area.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Meridian takes advantage of Northeast miscues in 49-21 win
Northeast Lauderdale was going to have to play a clean game if it wanted a chance at upsetting Meridian Friday evening. The Trojans only trailed 8-7 after one quarter and were having some success defensively, but a pair of turnovers early in the second quarter allowed the Wildcats to build a cushion and take all the momentum. Meridian led 35-7 at the half, and while Northeast Lauderdale did match the Wildcats in second-half touchdowns, the damage had already been done, and Meridian came out on top 49-21. Read more
Congrats to the winning team and better luck next time to the team that lost but my concern is if the coaches care so much about the players health and well being on and off the field why are these young men participating in a activity that’s not only fun to play but at this time more dangerous than ever due to a wide spread of viruses being contracted throughout the world.
Merchandising stands prepares for Chick Fil A Kickoff weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Chick Fil A Kickoff weekend brings in many things, but one of the most important aspects are the fans. People from all over arrive in Atlanta to represent their favorite teams, but for those who want to wear their team colors, they go to Sports Mania. Read more
MCC men embracing No. 16 NJCAA ranking
The Meridian Community College men’s soccer team is receiving early recognition, the kind it’s been waiting on for two decades. The Eagles (3-0) were ranked No. 16 in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division II men’s soccer rankings for the week of Aug. 30. Head coach Sam Wilson said it’s the first time for the MCC men to be ranked in 20 years, and while the ranking brings positive attention to the program, it also carries some pressure with it as well. Read more
Sideline View by Dale McKee
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State (1-0) staged the largest comeback in school history as the Bulldogs scored three touchdowns in the final period to overcome Louisiana Tech, 35-34. MSU will host North Carolina State (1-0) this Saturday night. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was back in Oxford as his Rebels defeated Louisville, 43-24, Monday night in Atlanta. Kiffin tested positive for COVID-19 even though he has been fully vaccinated. The Rebels defense showed vast improvement over last year while the offense looks like it is still very explosive. This Saturday night Ole Miss (1-0) will host Austin Peay (1-0). Read more