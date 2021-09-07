Your Gadsden lifestyle news

(GADSDEN, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Gadsden, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Gadsden area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Alabama couple who worked at Chick-fil-A and died of COVID ‘made our world just a bit better’ A couple who worked together for years at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Gadsden are being mourned after they died days apart from COVID-19. General Manager Debbie Watson and her husband Jerry Watson were diagnosed back in July, only days after they had celebrated their 30th anniversary. Jerry died Aug. 19,... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Gadsden hospitals: 94 COVID-19 patients; eight vaccinated, five partially vaccinated In the state of Alabama, 2,838 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Gadsden's hospitals account for 94 of those hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of them, 54 were hospitalized at Gadsden Regional Medical Center and 49 of those patients had not been vaccinated,... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Attalla City Schools to require masks ATTALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - Attalla City Schools leaders announced Thursday the system will implement a mandatory mask policy because of increasing COVID cases among students and staff. Starting Tuesday, September 7, 2021, students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks or face coverings inside school buildings. The policy... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE