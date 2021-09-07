Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Rocky Mount
Game on! Check out these top sports headlines.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Rocky Mount sports.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Former West Brunswick football player found dead in college dorm
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WECT) - A former football player at West Brunswick High School was found dead in his college dorm Thursday morning. North Carolina Wesleyan College posted on Facebook that the student, a sophomore, was found unresponsive in their residence hall room at approximately 8:48 a.m. A cause of... Read more
Penalties halt Gryphons in Week 3 loss to Edenton
If the sound of the Rocky Mount High offense moving backward could be heard, it would sound like the grunts of officials bending to retrieve their penalty flags. The yellow markers were a common theme for the Gryphons on Friday as they lost to visiting Edenton Holmes, 27-16. The Gryphons,... Read more
Holmes goes on road, upsets No. 22 Rocky Mount, 27-16
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The Holmes Aces made a trip to Nash County and came away with a 27-16 win over the No. 22 Rocky Mount Gryphons on Thursday night. Holmes starts its season 1-0 with the win after being out of action in the first two weeks. Running back... Read more
Northeastern tops J.H. Rose in high scoring contest | High School Football
Northeastern quarterback Jalen Melson threw three touchdown passes, and ran for two more scores to lead the Eagles to a convincing 50-28 victory over J.H. Rose. It was the second straight win over a Class 3A program for Northeastern to start their season. Last week, they opened the schedule with a 14-8 decision over Rocky Mount High School. The young Eagle team has become battle tested before they enter their conference slate of games. Read more
