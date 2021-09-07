CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount Journal
Rocky Mount Journal
 6 days ago

(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Rocky Mount area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Rocky Mount sports. For more stories from the Rocky Mount area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Rocky Mount / wect.com

Former West Brunswick football player found dead in college dorm

Former West Brunswick football player found dead in college dorm

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WECT) - A former football player at West Brunswick High School was found dead in his college dorm Thursday morning. North Carolina Wesleyan College posted on Facebook that the student, a sophomore, was found unresponsive in their residence hall room at approximately 8:48 a.m. A cause of... Read more

Rocky Mount / rockymounttelegram.com

Penalties halt Gryphons in Week 3 loss to Edenton

Penalties halt Gryphons in Week 3 loss to Edenton

If the sound of the Rocky Mount High offense moving backward could be heard, it would sound like the grunts of officials bending to retrieve their penalty flags. The yellow markers were a common theme for the Gryphons on Friday as they lost to visiting Edenton Holmes, 27-16. The Gryphons,... Read more

Rocky Mount / highschoolot.com

Holmes goes on road, upsets No. 22 Rocky Mount, 27-16

Holmes goes on road, upsets No. 22 Rocky Mount, 27-16

Rocky Mount, N.C. — The Holmes Aces made a trip to Nash County and came away with a 27-16 win over the No. 22 Rocky Mount Gryphons on Thursday night. Holmes starts its season 1-0 with the win after being out of action in the first two weeks. Running back... Read more

Rocky Mount / dailyadvance.com

Northeastern tops J.H. Rose in high scoring contest | High School Football

Northeastern tops J.H. Rose in high scoring contest | High School Football

Northeastern quarterback Jalen Melson threw three touchdown passes, and ran for two more scores to lead the Eagles to a convincing 50-28 victory over J.H. Rose. It was the second straight win over a Class 3A program for Northeastern to start their season. Last week, they opened the schedule with a 14-8 decision over Rocky Mount High School. The young Eagle team has become battle tested before they enter their conference slate of games. Read more

With Rocky Mount Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

