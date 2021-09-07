Trending local sports in Great Falls
Butte High notches first win of season with 17-7 victory over Great Falls
BUTTE, Mont. -- High school football returned to Butte for the first time this year, with the Butte High Bulldogs playing host to the Great Falls Bison at Naranche Stadium. Each team entered Friday night looking to turn around their 0-1 start with a win in the Mining City. It... Read more
Saturday high school football roundup: Rocky Boy takes down Great Falls Central
Great Falls CMR football getting ready for a much tougher opponent in Week 2 against Glacier
GREAT FALLS — After a thrilling 37-35 week on victory over Missoula Hellgate last Friday, Great Falls CMR football is at home tonight against Kalispell Glacier. For head coach Dennis Morris and the team, they will need to stop the potent run game of the Wolfpack and eliminate some of the mental mistakes that they made last week. Read more
Newman grand slam helps propel PaddleHeads past Great Falls Voyagers
Jayson Newman smacked a grand slam in helping the Missoula PaddleHeads build a big lead and they held on for a 12-9 win over the Great Falls Voyagers Thursday at Ogren-Allegiance Park. With the win, the PaddleHeads boosted their league-best record to 59-30. The Northern Division first-half champions also maintained... Read more