Trending local sports in Great Falls

Great Falls, MT

 6 days ago

(GREAT FALLS, MT) Great Falls sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Butte / montanarightnow.com

Butte High notches first win of season with 17-7 victory over Great Falls

BUTTE, Mont. -- High school football returned to Butte for the first time this year, with the Butte High Bulldogs playing host to the Great Falls Bison at Naranche Stadium. Each team entered Friday night looking to turn around their 0-1 start with a win in the Mining City. It... Read more

Great Falls / youtube.com

Saturday high school football roundup: Rocky Boy takes down Great Falls Central

Saturday high school football roundup: Rocky Boy takes down Great Falls Central Read more

Great Falls / montanasports.com

Great Falls CMR football getting ready for a much tougher opponent in Week 2 against Glacier

GREAT FALLS — After a thrilling 37-35 week on victory over Missoula Hellgate last Friday, Great Falls CMR football is at home tonight against Kalispell Glacier. For head coach Dennis Morris and the team, they will need to stop the potent run game of the Wolfpack and eliminate some of the mental mistakes that they made last week. Read more

Great Falls / 406mtsports.com

Newman grand slam helps propel PaddleHeads past Great Falls Voyagers

Jayson Newman smacked a grand slam in helping the Missoula PaddleHeads build a big lead and they held on for a 12-9 win over the Great Falls Voyagers Thursday at Ogren-Allegiance Park. With the win, the PaddleHeads boosted their league-best record to 59-30. The Northern Division first-half champions also maintained... Read more

#Mt
With Great Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

