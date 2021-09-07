Trending local sports in Great Falls

(GREAT FALLS, MT) Great Falls sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Butte High notches first win of season with 17-7 victory over Great Falls BUTTE, Mont. -- High school football returned to Butte for the first time this year, with the Butte High Bulldogs playing host to the Great Falls Bison at Naranche Stadium. Each team entered Friday night looking to turn around their 0-1 start with a win in the Mining City. It... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Saturday high school football roundup: Rocky Boy takes down Great Falls Central Saturday high school football roundup: Rocky Boy takes down Great Falls Central Read more

TOP VIEWED

Great Falls CMR football getting ready for a much tougher opponent in Week 2 against Glacier GREAT FALLS — After a thrilling 37-35 week on victory over Missoula Hellgate last Friday, Great Falls CMR football is at home tonight against Kalispell Glacier. For head coach Dennis Morris and the team, they will need to stop the potent run game of the Wolfpack and eliminate some of the mental mistakes that they made last week. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE