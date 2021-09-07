Your Harrisonburg lifestyle news
Sentara RMH experiencing increase in COVID hospitalizations
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in the Shenandoah Valley, Sentara RMH officials say it has seen a consistent increase in hospitalizations over the last three weeks. The hospital currently has the highest number of COVID patients it’s seen since the beginning of the summer. Sentara... Read more
WSVA Allergy report for September 4, 2021
1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000. Pollen/Mold Spore Count for the Shenandoah Valley Area (Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and Surrounding Area) Date: September 4, 2021 is the date of pollen and mold spore collection. The collection represents the 24 hour period ending the morning of collection. The Date of newspaper publication is one day later. Read more
The Cinderella Project is back for homecoming season
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some Fairytale Magic is happening in Harrisonburg. The Cinderella Project provides prom and homecoming dresses for girls and boys who cannot afford formal attire. They are currently having their short dress sale all September long. They are still accepting donations every weekend, so you can drop... Read more
How are days students may have to quarantine reflected on their school records
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health defines close contact with COVID-19 as, “being within six feet of a person who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period.” There is an exception for a K-12 settings which is that if the student was within three to six feet and both students were wearing masks, it was not close contact. Read more
