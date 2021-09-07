Your Harrisonburg lifestyle news

(HARRISONBURG, VA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Sentara RMH experiencing increase in COVID hospitalizations HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in the Shenandoah Valley, Sentara RMH officials say it has seen a consistent increase in hospitalizations over the last three weeks. The hospital currently has the highest number of COVID patients it’s seen since the beginning of the summer. Sentara... Read more

LOCAL PICK

WSVA Allergy report for September 4, 2021 1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000. Pollen/Mold Spore Count for the Shenandoah Valley Area (Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and Surrounding Area) Date: September 4, 2021 is the date of pollen and mold spore collection. The collection represents the 24 hour period ending the morning of collection. The Date of newspaper publication is one day later. Read more

TOP VIEWED

The Cinderella Project is back for homecoming season CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some Fairytale Magic is happening in Harrisonburg. The Cinderella Project provides prom and homecoming dresses for girls and boys who cannot afford formal attire. They are currently having their short dress sale all September long. They are still accepting donations every weekend, so you can drop... Read more

LATEST NEWS