Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Janesville

(JANESVILLE, WI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Janesville area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Janesville sports. For more stories from the Janesville area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Men’s Golf Places Fourth in Edgewood College Fall Classic JANESVILLE, Wis. — Men's Golf took fourth place after day two of the Edgewood College Fall Classic hosted by Edgewood College. Carthage was tied for first place after day one in the tournament after shooting 300, but dropped down to a fourth place finish after shooting 297 this evening to combine for a score of 597. The host team, Edgewood, would go on to claim the number one position with their total of 593 over the tournament. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Men’s Golf Goes Low on Day Two, Finishes 11th JANESVILLE, Wis. – The Carroll University men's golf team opened up their 2021-22 season with a two-day tournament hosted by Edgewood College in Janesville, Wisconsin. The Pioneers finished with a 641 overall, shooting a 325 on day one, and dropping to 316 on day two. The Pios did however fall a spot in the rankings, finishing tied for 11th overall. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Vantress: Area prep football teams battle early adversity Every high school football team finds itself dealing with adversity at some point. They just don’t expect it to crop up during the first week of a new season. Yet that’s just the situation Milton and Janesville Parker have found themselves in early this season. Both teams lost their starting... Read more

LATEST NEWS