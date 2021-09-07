CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro sports lineup: What’s trending

 6 days ago

(GOLDSBORO, NC) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Goldsboro area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Wayne County / mountolivetribune.com

Southern Wayne drops first league contest of season

DUDLEY - A top-level volleyball opponent stacked with year-round players opened Southern Wayne’s eyes Thursday afternoon. The three-set loss didn’t upset Saints head coach Jamie Williams. She applauded her team for its determination and heart, but admitted they have some “cleaning up to do” after a 25-18, 25-21, 25-15 setback... Read more

Mt Olive / mountolivetribune.com

UMO NOTEBOOK: Trojans will host 3 conference championships

The 2022 Conference Carolinas Outdoor Track & Field Championships will return to the Ray McDonald Sr. Sports Complex on the University of Mount Olive campus next spring. The event is April 29-30. “We look forward to hosting the conference outdoor track and field championships again,” said Jeff Eisen, vice president... Read more

Seven Springs / mountolivetribune.com

PREP FOOTBALL: Gators log lopsided shutout

SEVEN SPRINGS — Spring Creek logged a defensive shutout for the first time since 2017 with a 50-0 whitewashing of Lejeune on Friday evening. Head coach Daniel Robinson didn’t consider it a “complete” win. “We still have a lot of work to do with cleaning up mental errors and turnovers,”... Read more

Goldsboro / mountolivetribune.com

Southern Wayne fends off rival Goldsboro, halts 16-game skid

GOLDSBORO - Oh, Saints be praised!. Two frustrating streaks are finally over. Southern Wayne halted a 16-game skid with a 20-14 conquest of cross-county rival Goldsboro on Friday evening. The Saints also stopped a 12-game losing streak against Wayne County opposition that started in 2016. Head coach Ronnie McClary Jr.... Read more

ABOUT

With Goldsboro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

