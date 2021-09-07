Goldsboro sports lineup: What’s trending

(GOLDSBORO, NC) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Goldsboro area.

Southern Wayne drops first league contest of season DUDLEY - A top-level volleyball opponent stacked with year-round players opened Southern Wayne’s eyes Thursday afternoon. The three-set loss didn’t upset Saints head coach Jamie Williams. She applauded her team for its determination and heart, but admitted they have some “cleaning up to do” after a 25-18, 25-21, 25-15 setback... Read more

UMO NOTEBOOK: Trojans will host 3 conference championships The 2022 Conference Carolinas Outdoor Track & Field Championships will return to the Ray McDonald Sr. Sports Complex on the University of Mount Olive campus next spring. The event is April 29-30. “We look forward to hosting the conference outdoor track and field championships again,” said Jeff Eisen, vice president... Read more

PREP FOOTBALL: Gators log lopsided shutout SEVEN SPRINGS — Spring Creek logged a defensive shutout for the first time since 2017 with a 50-0 whitewashing of Lejeune on Friday evening. Head coach Daniel Robinson didn’t consider it a “complete” win. “We still have a lot of work to do with cleaning up mental errors and turnovers,”... Read more

