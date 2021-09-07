Your Waterloo lifestyle news

(WATERLOO, IA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

[Watch] University of Iowa Kids Shouldn’t Do Laundry It's not easy being a college kid sometimes. You're setting out on a whole new adventure and trying to learn how to be an actual adult. It's the time of year when kids are going back to school and college students are headed to university. For a whole lot of them, this is actually their very first time away from home and their parents. This means, not only are they learning in class, but they're also learning important basic life skills. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

These Are the Counties in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […] Read more

TRENDING NOW

Future looks brighter for Iowa restaurants, but obstacles on road to recovery remain WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The past year has been a rollercoaster ride for Iowa restaurants. At one point, the Iowa Restaurant Association predicted more than 1,000 or roughly 20% of all restaurants in the state would close their doors during the pandemic. These days, the outlook is brighter at 15%, but the industry still faces several obstacles on its road to recovery. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE