CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterloo, IA

Your Waterloo lifestyle news

Waterloo Dispatch
Waterloo Dispatch
 6 days ago

(WATERLOO, IA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Iowa City / k923.fm

[Watch] University of Iowa Kids Shouldn’t Do Laundry

[Watch] University of Iowa Kids Shouldn’t Do Laundry

It's not easy being a college kid sometimes. You're setting out on a whole new adventure and trying to learn how to be an actual adult. It's the time of year when kids are going back to school and college students are headed to university. For a whole lot of them, this is actually their very first time away from home and their parents. This means, not only are they learning in class, but they're also learning important basic life skills. Read more

Comments
avatar

Maybe it's time parents took a more active roll in preparing their kids for life's basic needs. If at 18 years old your kid doesn't know how to do his/her own laundry or prepare a simple meal, you have failed miserably. Bring him/her home and start over.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Waterloo / 247wallst.com

These Are the Counties in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

These Are the Counties in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […] Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Iowa / kwwl.com

Future looks brighter for Iowa restaurants, but obstacles on road to recovery remain

Future looks brighter for Iowa restaurants, but obstacles on road to recovery remain

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The past year has been a rollercoaster ride for Iowa restaurants. At one point, the Iowa Restaurant Association predicted more than 1,000 or roughly 20% of all restaurants in the state would close their doors during the pandemic. These days, the outlook is brighter at 15%, but the industry still faces several obstacles on its road to recovery. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Waterloo / youtube.com

Lost Soul Falls Body Slide at Lost Island Waterpark Waterloo Iowa

Lost Soul Falls Body Slide at Lost Island Waterpark Waterloo Iowa

Enjoy this POV of Lost Soul Falls Body Slide at Lost Island Waterpark Waterloo Iowa Thanks for Watching, subscribe for more daily content Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waterloo, IA
Lifestyle
City
Waterloo, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
Waterloo Dispatch

Waterloo Dispatch

Waterloo, IA
98
Followers
230
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Waterloo Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy