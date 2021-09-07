CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in St George

St George News Beat
St George News Beat
 6 days ago

(ST GEORGE, UT) Life in St George has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Utah / abc4.com

'It's been two weeks that we've been over capacity at the ICU': Lt. Gov visits Southern Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital is over 100% capacity in the ICU and the majority of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, according to the medical director. Now Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson is urging residents in Southern Utah to get vaccinated after paying the hospital a visit this afternoon. Read more

Comments
avatar

so why aren't these people being treated with monoclonal antibodies? I take aspirin if I don't feel well and that should work for almost anybody. I won't get the vaccine because it will close my veins and I have high blood pressure which already closes my veins. I take prescriptions for it and they keep my veins working properly. why would I take something that goes against what I am trying to fix?

4 likes 1 dislike 3 replies

avatar

So why have so many of our vaccinated friends gotten the virus? Bad too. Hmmmm. Reasons why we won’t get the vaccine. ITS NOT WORKING FOLKS. Thankfully we’ve had the virus and survived. Antibodies seem to be the key. Wake up.

2 likes

St George / cedarcityutah.com

'We'll be able to help more people': Plumb Dental adds another dentist, gears up for fall Botox event

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Established in 2009, Plumb Dental in St. George offers virtually every aspect of pediatric and adult dentistry, from preventive care and cosmetic solutions to endodontics and oral surgery. Owner Dr. William Plumb describes his office as a one-stop shop for all dental needs. Plumb Dental employs a... Read more

Washington County / stgeorgeutah.com

'For the fun of it': Dogs ready to show off at Red Canyons Kennel Club 3-day show

ST. GEORGE — Washington County Legacy Park is going to the dogs once again as top specimens from hundreds of breeds descend on the fairgrounds for three full days of shows. From Sept. 10-12, the Red Canyons Kennel Club of Southern Utah will host their second annual dog show approved by the American Kennel Club. It’s an opportunity for dog lovers to immerse themselves in the world of dog fancy and learn more about their favorite breeds. Read more

Iron County / stgeorgeutah.com

Labor Dogs: From K-9 officers to Loving Angel Service Dogs, these four-legged friends are on the job

ST. GEORGE —While many Southern Utah residents are relaxing and enjoying grilled hot dogs on Labor Day, real dogs are laboring to meet their needs and keep them safe. Dogs aren’t just man’s best friend, they serve their handlers in ways that go far beyond companionship. Dogs to the rescue. Read more

St George News Beat

St George News Beat

St George, UT
ABOUT

With St George News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

