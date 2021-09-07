What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in St George

(ST GEORGE, UT) Life in St George has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

‘It’s been two weeks that we’ve been over capacity at the ICU’: Lt. Gov visits Southern Utah ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital is over 100% capacity in the ICU and the majority of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, according to the medical director. Now Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson is urging residents in Southern Utah to get vaccinated after paying the hospital a visit this afternoon. Read more

‘We’ll be able to help more people’: Plumb Dental adds another dentist, gears up for fall Botox event CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Established in 2009, Plumb Dental in St. George offers virtually every aspect of pediatric and adult dentistry, from preventive care and cosmetic solutions to endodontics and oral surgery. Owner Dr. William Plumb describes his office as a one-stop shop for all dental needs. Plumb Dental employs a... Read more

‘For the fun of it’: Dogs ready to show off at Red Canyons Kennel Club 3-day show ST. GEORGE — Washington County Legacy Park is going to the dogs once again as top specimens from hundreds of breeds descend on the fairgrounds for three full days of shows. From Sept. 10-12, the Red Canyons Kennel Club of Southern Utah will host their second annual dog show approved by the American Kennel Club. It’s an opportunity for dog lovers to immerse themselves in the world of dog fancy and learn more about their favorite breeds. Read more

