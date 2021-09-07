Your Saint Cloud lifestyle news
(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Minnesota’s Most Haunted Road is an Hour From St. Cloud
Central Minnesota is home to a lot of alleged haunted locations, one of them being Timber Lake Road in New London. About an hour drive southwest of St. Cloud you can find this county road, that looks like any other in the daylight. But come nightfall, it gives off a different vibe. Read more
Home Based Bakery Opening Storefront In The St. Cloud Area
(KNSI) – A home bakery is moving out of the kitchen and into a storefront location in the St. Cloud area. Corvus Coffee and Bakeshop is scheduled to open next month in the old Dunn Brothers location at 71 County Road 120, where St. Cloud and Sartell meet. Co-Owners Laura... Read more
St. Cloud restaurants use creativity, accept some limitations to manage worker shortage
At the Sauk Rapids Dairy Queen, the "Now Hiring" sign has been up since late February, when it opened for the season. Hiring was "scary tough," particularly in the beginning of the season, franchise co-owner Misty Hahn Schultz said. She said hiring has never been so tough at the Sauk... Read more
St. Cloud area reports 5 COVID-19 deaths, 642 new cases this week
Four residents of Stearns County and one from Sherburne County died of COVID-19 in the past week, and 642 new confirmed and probable cases of the disease were reported in the area, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The Stearns County victims were between 60 and 79 years old.... Read more
I haven't heard of one person that died of Covid, that didn't have other issues and problems.