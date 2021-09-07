CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utica, NY

Trending sports headlines in Utica

Utica Daily
Utica Daily
 6 days ago

(UTICA, NY) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Utica area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Utica sports. For more stories from the Utica area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Utica / ucpioneers.com

Newcomers Lead The Way at SUNY Poly

Newcomers Lead The Way at SUNY Poly

MARCY, NY - The Utica College men's and women's cross country teams competed in their highly anticipated Fall 2021 season opener on Saturday, as the Pioneers competed at the SUNY Poly Short Course Invitational in Marcy. The UC women ran to a fourth place finish in the team competition with... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Buffalo / buffalostateathletics.com

Women's Soccer Loses Home Opener to Utica

Women's Soccer Loses Home Opener to Utica

BUFFALO, N.Y.— The Buffalo State women's soccer team dropped a non-conference matchup with Utica, 5-0, at Coyer Field on Saturday afternoon. LOCATION: Coyer Field – Buffalo, N.Y. RECORDS: Utica (1-0), Buffalo State (0-2) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. Junior goalkeeper Bella Vene (Deer Park, N.Y./Deer Park) made 12 saves for... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Utica / uticaod.com

Utica high school junior Todd Abraham makes NCAA Division I baseball choice

Utica high school junior Todd Abraham makes NCAA Division I baseball choice

Todd Abraham is looking forward to playing baseball at the next level. Abraham, a three-sport athlete who is beginning his junior year at Thomas R. Proctor High School, has committed to play for NCAA Division I baseball Binghamton University. He is set to graduate in 2023. “It is something I’ve... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Buffalo / ucpioneers.com

Four Players Score as Women's Soccer Downs Buff State

Four Players Score as Women's Soccer Downs Buff State

BUFFALO, NY- The Utica College women's soccer team was firing on all cylinders as it downed host Buffalo State 5-0 in its season-opener on Saturday. Four different players scored for Utica. UC got on the board at 11:41 as Ro Hernandez (Carmel, NY/Kennedy Catholic) buried a feed from Sydney Cook... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Sports
City
Utica, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
Utica Daily

Utica Daily

Utica, NY
73
Followers
230
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Utica Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy