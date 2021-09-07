Sumter sports digest: Top stories today
Missing Sumter man found deceased; no foul play suspected
Police say Robert Anderson has not been heard from since about 2 p.m. Sunday, and he did not report for work Monday morning. Read more
Thomas Sumter runs past Carolina Academy to start 2-0
It’s been a few years since the Thomas Sumter Academy football team has won two games in a season, nonetheless two games in a row. This season, the General started the year by doing just that, … Read more
Her Game Official will host women's basketball game at Riley Park in Sumter on Sunday
A local female empowerment program is encouraging young women to bring their "A" game this Sunday to ball out at Riley Park in Sumter. Alex Scriven is co-founder of Her Game Official, a program that promotes women's athleticism in Sumter, and it … Read more
Region play begins for Sumter, Lakewood, Manning and Lee Central to highlight 5 Things to Watch This Week
1. REGION GAMES BEGIN FOR SUMTER, LAKEWOOD, MANNING, LEE CENTRALMost of the local SCHSL teams will begin region play on Friday. Sumter will host Carolina Forest on Friday. In Region VI-3A, Lakewood … Read more
