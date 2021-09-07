CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sumter, SC

Sumter sports digest: Top stories today

Sumter News Flash
Sumter News Flash
 6 days ago

(SUMTER, SC) Sumter sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Sumter sports. For more stories from the Sumter area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Sumter / wltx.com

Missing Sumter man found deceased; no foul play suspected

Missing Sumter man found deceased; no foul play suspected

Police say Robert Anderson has not been heard from since about 2 p.m. Sunday, and he did not report for work Monday morning. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Sumter / theitem.com

Thomas Sumter runs past Carolina Academy to start 2-0

Thomas Sumter runs past Carolina Academy to start 2-0

It’s been a few years since the Thomas Sumter Academy football team has won two games in a season, nonetheless two games in a row. This season, the General started the year by doing just that, … Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Sumter / theitem.com

Her Game Official will host women's basketball game at Riley Park in Sumter on Sunday

Her Game Official will host women's basketball game at Riley Park in Sumter on Sunday

A local female empowerment program is encouraging young women to bring their "A" game this Sunday to ball out at Riley Park in Sumter. Alex Scriven is co-founder of Her Game Official, a program that promotes women's athleticism in Sumter, and it … Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Sumter / theitem.com

Region play begins for Sumter, Lakewood, Manning and Lee Central to highlight 5 Things to Watch This Week

Region play begins for Sumter, Lakewood, Manning and Lee Central to highlight 5 Things to Watch This Week

1. REGION GAMES BEGIN FOR SUMTER, LAKEWOOD, MANNING, LEE CENTRALMost of the local SCHSL teams will begin region play on Friday. Sumter will host Carolina Forest on Friday. In Region VI-3A, Lakewood … Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sumter, SC
Sports
City
Sumter, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sumter Sports Digest#Sc
Sumter News Flash

Sumter News Flash

Sumter, SC
197
Followers
230
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sumter News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy