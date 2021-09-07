Sumter sports digest: Top stories today

(SUMTER, SC) Sumter sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Sumter sports. For more stories from the Sumter area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Missing Sumter man found deceased; no foul play suspected Police say Robert Anderson has not been heard from since about 2 p.m. Sunday, and he did not report for work Monday morning. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Thomas Sumter runs past Carolina Academy to start 2-0 It’s been a few years since the Thomas Sumter Academy football team has won two games in a season, nonetheless two games in a row. This season, the General started the year by doing just that, … Read more

TOP VIEWED

Her Game Official will host women's basketball game at Riley Park in Sumter on Sunday A local female empowerment program is encouraging young women to bring their "A" game this Sunday to ball out at Riley Park in Sumter. Alex Scriven is co-founder of Her Game Official, a program that promotes women's athleticism in Sumter, and it … Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE