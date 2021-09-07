What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Lima

(LIMA, OH) Life in Lima has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Schools see first COVID cases of new year LIMA — Seventeen Lima schools students and staff were in isolation Thursday after being diagnosed with COVID-19, while at least 22 were in quarantine, the district reported. A message from Ada schools Wednesday told parents not to send children to school if they are sick, as the district has already reported 14 coronavirus cases among students and staff since students returned Aug. 19, interim Superintendent Larry Claypool said. Read more

Training facility to expand at mall LIMA – A major expansion of the Total Training Revolution facility at the Lima Mall is being called an example of how the shopping center is being transformed into a town center. The expansion will see the training center move into part of the old Elder-Beerman building and grow to... Read more

West Ohio Food Bank reflects on serving through pandemic LIMA — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, food banks have worked hard to provide a helping hand to people who need it most. West Ohio Food Bank in Lima has been all too familiar with that situation, seeing their own increase in demand, which has rolled over into 2021. Read more

