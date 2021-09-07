CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Jackson

Jackson Times
Jackson Times
 6 days ago

(JACKSON, TN) Jackson-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Jackson sports. For more stories from the Jackson area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Jackson / jsugamecocksports.com

JSU to host annual Foothills Invitational on Friday

JACKSONVILLE – The cross country season gets underway for the Jacksonville State men's and women's teams on Friday with the annual Foothills Invitational held at Oxford's Choccolocco Park. Unable to host the popular event last season due to Covid-19, the JSU-hosted Foothills Invitational returns to the docket for the 15th... Read more

Jackson / jsugamecocksports.com

Soccer Returns to Home Action This Weekend

JACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville State soccer team will put its three-match winning streak on the line this weekend with a pair of home outings at the JSU Soccer Field on Friday and Sunday of the holiday weekend. The Gamecocks will face the Runnin' Bulldogs of Gardner-Webb (0-4) in a 7... Read more

Jackson / ktvo.com

Truman State Volleyball beats Union but falls to Montevallo

JACKSON, Tenn.—The Truman Volleyball team opened its season at the Union University Tournament, splitting the first match day of the 2021 season. The Bulldogs defeated Lane College in the opener 3-1 (25-12, 21-25, 25-11, 25-12) but fell to the University of Montevallo 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-16). Against Lane, Rachel DeFries set a new Truman record with eight service aces in a 25 point set. The team finished with 22 aces, which also set a new team record. Read more

Jackson / jsugamecocksports.com

JSU Soccer Bounces Back With Sunday Win

JACKSONVILLE – After a tough Friday night result, the Jacksonville State soccer team bounced-back in a defensive struggle with a 1-0 win over Georgia Southern on Sunday afternoon at the JSU Soccer Field. The win gave JSU a split of the home weekend after falling to Gardner-Webb, 1-0, on Friday.... Read more

Jackson Times

Jackson, TN
ABOUT

With Jackson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

