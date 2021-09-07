Top Hattiesburg sports news

(HATTIESBURG, MS) Hattiesburg-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Hattiesburg sports. For more stories from the Hattiesburg area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Bray Hubbard goes for four more touchdowns as Ocean Springs rolls past Hattiesburg, 43-8 OCEAN SPRINGS — The Greyhounds continued to impress on the Coast, demolishing Hattiesburg 43-8 Friday night in Mississippi High School football. After slipping past Clinton in double overtime 45-44 last week, Ocean Springs scored in six of its seven first-half possessions on offense and, on defense, allowed only one first-half first down and forced a safety to take a 43-0 lead into the half. Read more

USM football pays 1st visit to South Alabama HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday will cross a slew of firsts off the list when the University of Southern Mississippi visits the University of South Alabama. The 7 p.m. season-opener lifts the curtain on the 2021 football season for both schools. Not only will the Golden Eagles be facing the football-playing Jaguars for the first time in Mobile, AL, they will make their debut at USA’s on-campus, 25,450-seat Hancock-Whitney Stadium. Read more

Gametime! - Week 2 HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Labor Day weekend began with another great slate of high school football games in the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:. PCS (35) Columbia Academy (6) West Jones (28) Northeast Jones (2) Oak Grove (43) Seminary (7) South Jones... Read more

