What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Rome
(ROME, GA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Doctors gather to discuss the gravity of COVID in Rome and Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — It’s rare that a city council will hold an emergency joint meeting with the county’s commission. But, that’s what happened in Rome, GA on Thursday, as the two governing bodies, along with four doctors, urged people to take COVID seriously. Mayor Craig McDaniel started the meeting,... Read more
"We lost a 13yr old to a vaccine preventable illness!". SAYS EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW.GET THE SHOT IN HIS MEMORY!
2 likes 1 dislike 18 replies
Are these real doctors? Almost from the beginning of this pandemic, REAL doctors were SUCCESSFULLY treating patients with proven therapeutics such as HCQ, Ivermectin, Budesonide, etc. REAL doctors were recommending vitamins and minerals to prevent disease. REAL doctors were telling us PCR tests were NOT valid. Why do you think the media told everyone none of this worked? Think about it. It was because the media and politicians were bought by the pharma companies. And in order to get Emergency Use Authorization for their highly profitable experimental drugs (“vaccines”) they needed to tell the world that no therapeutics existed (even though they did). So, doctors who were also misled and lied to, told infected patients to stay home and “tough it out,” which resulted hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and horrible deaths.
1 like 1 dislike
[VIDEO] Crowd gathered at levee to protest vaccine mandates
Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – — On Friday afternoon a crowd could be seen starting to gather at the Heritage Park Trail footpath, in the area around North Second Avenue near Downtown Rome. The crowd there could be seen from the roadway on the... Read more
they should be terminated from floyd thats so sad doing it across the street from where people are dying from covid i have lost respect for these nurses that dont care about protecting there family patients and colleges
6 likes 1 reply
Wonderful to see so many great American citizens who can still think for themselves and follow the science and data and haven't let themselves be brainwashed by the constant propaganda. At some point the maskers are going to realize there is no factual, scientific basis for masking everyone, much less for mandates. It's all about keeping the fear narrative going. Unfortunately for those in favor of masking, their arguments are easily refuted by just a few minutes of simple research. But, its hard to see you're in a science denying cult from the inside.
3 likes 5 dislikes 2 replies
Labor Day Hours
On Labor Day, all Harbin Clinic locations will be closed except for Harbin Clinic Immediate Care Rome. Harbin Clinic Immediate Care Rome will hold normal hours, 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will be accepting patients in-person or virtually through HarbinCONNECT. All locations will resume regular hours on Tuesday, September... Read more
Northwest Georgia health care leaders urge action to stem COVID-19 spread, Georgia surpasses 20,000 deaths
A letter signed by healthcare leaders in Northwest Georgia joined voices to urge people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and take precautions to stem the spread of the virus. The message came Friday as the number of Georgians who have died from COVID-19 stepped over a grim milestone. That number... Read more
Their call to get vaccinated is months too late and is just a reaction to the situation they've found themselves in the middle of. As experienced Doctors they above all people should have seen this coming and done something about it BEFORE it got to where it is today. They are supposed to be leaders in their field and should have led and not had to react to the problem their lack of preventative action could have helped reduce. Their call to the unvaccinated will fall on deaf ears in this part of the state.
1 like 2 replies